Minakov Sets Himself Up For Possible 100 Fly/50 Free Double Gold

2020 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV CUP

Day 2 and the final session of the 2020 Vladimir Salnikov Cup is almost upon us, but first swimmers were in the pool this morning to set themselves up in the heats.

15-year-old Daria Trofimova produced one of the standout morning performances, with the teen putting up a time of 53.94 to lead the women’s 100m free. Splitting 26.13/27.81, Trofimova landed lane 4 ahead of 17-year-old Ekaterina Nikonova, who clocked a morning swim of 54.11.

Nikonova put up a Russian Junior Record at the Russian Short Course Championships just days ago, posting a lifetime best of 53.19.

Look for a tight battle to transpire in the men’s 200m free, as Ivan Girev and Martin Malyutin enter the final tonight separated by only .06. Yesterday’s 100m free winner Girev logged a morning swim of 1:43.41 while the World Championships bronze medalist in the long course version of this event in Gwangju, Malyutin, sits right behind in 1:43.47.

Yesterday’s breaststroke slayer Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus was back in the water this morning, punching out a casual 57.96 to easily lead the men’s 100m breaststroke field. Just days ago Shymanovich threw down the fastest 100m breaststroke ever in a time of 55.34 to overtake British Olympic champion Adam Peaty’s World Record of 55.41 set during the ISL final.

Stanford-commit Andrei Minakov took on the 100m fly/50m free sprint double this morning, making the final in each. In the 100m fly, Minakov sits 6th in a time of 51.85, with the top 2 men separated by only .01. Aleksandr Sadovnikov got it done for the top seed in 50.90 while Daniil Pakhomov is right behind in 50.91

Minakov is the man to beat in the 50m free from his 21.65 morning effort, holding a .01 advantage over Daniel Markov‘s 21.66.

Of note, German 18-year-old Artem Selin was racing this morning, logging the 3rd fastest 50m free of 21.70 That sits just .16 outside of Steffen Deibler’s German age record of 21.54 put on the books way back in 2005.

Selin is the reigning European Junior Champion in the men’s 50m free, having produced a winning time of 21.83 at last year’s competition.