Chase Kalisz Gives U.S. 8 Straight World Titles In Men’s 200 IM

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following in the footsteps of all-time greats Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, American Chase Kalisz delivered a big swim in the final of the men’s 200 IM.

Heading into the meet, the U.S. had won seven consecutive World titles in the event, with three coming from Phelps and four from Lochte. On top of that, Phelps has won the past four Olympic titles, making the Americans undefeated on the world’s biggest stage ever since 2001.

Kalisz was anticipated to be a medal contender, but the gold was expected to come from either Kosuke Hagino, who is the 3rd fastest performer in history at 1:55.07, or German Philip Heintz, who unloaded a 1:55.76 earlier in the year.

However, Kalisz asserted himself in the semis, taking the top seed in 1:55.88, and held his position at the top in the final.

Sitting 3rd after 100m, Kalisz demolished the field with a 32.63 breaststroke split, holding a seven tenths lead over Hagino heading home. Kalisz managed to hold him off, splitting 28.47 to Hagino’s 28.18, winning gold in a time of 1:55.56. Hagino took silver in 1:56.04, and China’s Wang Shun won a third consecutive World/Olympic bronze in 1:56.28.

Being primarily a 400 IMer all his life, this was Kalisz’s first time swimming this event on the international stage, with Phelps and Lochte finally out of his way in qualifying. He came through big for the Americans, and is now the big favorite to win the 400 IM.

He collects his third World Championship medal, and first gold.

Consecutive U.S. Olympic / World Titles In 200 IM