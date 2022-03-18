Carnegie Mellon’s Justin Britton and Emory’s Clio Hancock Win D3 Elite 90 Award

Emory senior Clio Hancock won the NCAA Division III Women’s Elite 90 Award, and Carnegie Mellon senior Justin Britton won the NCAA Division III Men’s Elite 90 Award.

The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

This is Britton’s second time receiving the award as he received it back as a sophomore in 2019. Britton received the invite for the Men’s NCAA Division III Championships in the 100 and 200 backstrokes. He was the 10th seed in the 100 (48.20) and the 12th in the 200 (1:46.78). He also was entered in the 100 butterfly as the 40th seed.

Yesterday, Britton finished 10th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.88. This morning, he swam a time of 47.50 in the 100 backstroke to earn a spot in the A final.

Britton carries a 4.0 GPA at Carnegie Mellon and is majoring in information systems.

On the women’s side, Emory’s Clio Hancock earned the honor. Hancock was invited to the Women’s NCAA Division III Championships in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 butterfly. She was the second seed in the 400 IM (4:21.99), fourth seed in the 200 butterfly (2:01.23), and the eighth seed in the 200 IM (2:02.44).

Hancock finished sixth in the 200 IM already after swimming a time of 2:02.47 in finals. She also was fourth in the 400 IM last night after swimming a time of 4:21.20. This morning, she earned a spot in the A final of the 200 butterfly after swimming a time of 2:02.20 in prelims.

Hancock carried a 4.0 GPA at Emory and is a double major in Chemistry and Anthropology. She is the second Emory athlete to earn the award ever as Kyle Monk of Emory baseball earned the award back in 2016.