Caeleb Dressel Swims 400 IM at Gator Distance Meet on Saturday.

Gator Distance Meet

Saturday, January 26th

Cecil Aquatics Center, Jacksonville, Florida

Results on Meet Mobile @ “Gator Distance Meet”

The Gator Swim Club, both post-grads and high school students, took a trip up to the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday for a special Gator Swim Club distance meet which had only 3 events: the 400 IM, the 500 free, and the 1650 free.

Among the attendees was one Caeleb Dressel, who swam the 400 IM. There, he finished 2nd in 3:48.84.

Dressel, who showed an unbelievable event range in college (he at different points in his career had the fastest-ever times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM in yards), always alights imaginations with what he might be capable of in events he didn’t swim while at Florida. On Saturday, we got a taste of his capabilities when swam an event that was unusual even for his varied lineup: the 400 IM. He finished 2nd in the race in 3:48.84 – about 3 seconds behind Mark Szaranek. The Scottish-born Szaranek took silver int he long course 400 IM at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Dressel’s previous lifetime best in the 400 IM was a 4:18 that he swam back in 2011 when he was just 15 years old. He had 5 previous officially-registered swims in the 400 IM, all of which came in 2011 or earlier.

Other highlights of the meet: