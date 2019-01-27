Caeleb Dressel Swims 400 IM at Gator Distance Meet on Saturday.

Gator Distance Meet
- Saturday, January 26th
- Cecil Aquatics Center, Jacksonville, Florida
- Results on Meet Mobile @ “Gator Distance Meet”
The Gator Swim Club, both post-grads and high school students, took a trip up to the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday for a special Gator Swim Club distance meet which had only 3 events: the 400 IM, the 500 free, and the 1650 free.
Among the attendees was one Caeleb Dressel, who swam the 400 IM. There, he finished 2nd in 3:48.84.
Dressel, who showed an unbelievable event range in college (he at different points in his career had the fastest-ever times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 200 IM in yards), always alights imaginations with what he might be capable of in events he didn’t swim while at Florida. On Saturday, we got a taste of his capabilities when swam an event that was unusual even for his varied lineup: the 400 IM. He finished 2nd in the race in 3:48.84 – about 3 seconds behind Mark Szaranek. The Scottish-born Szaranek took silver int he long course 400 IM at last year’s Commonwealth Games.
Dressel’s previous lifetime best in the 400 IM was a 4:18 that he swam back in 2011 when he was just 15 years old. He had 5 previous officially-registered swims in the 400 IM, all of which came in 2011 or earlier.
Other highlights of the meet:
- One of the newest additions to the Gator Swim Club pro group Kenneth To was 4th in the 400 IM in 3:50.38. To, an Australia by birth but who now competes for Hong Kong internationally, is an IMer, but focuses more on the 100 and 200 IMs internationally.
- Peyton Werner, a senior at Bucholz high School in Gainesville, swam a 15:59.64 to win the men’s mile. That’s his best time by nearly 8 seconds and his first sub-16 in the event (he hadn’t been a best time in the mile since 2015). We haven’t seen any public college commitment for Werner yet.
- Lillie Nesty, the 12-year old daughter of 1988 Olympic champion and current University of Florida men’s head swimming coach Anthony Nesty, swam a 5:33.62 in the 500 free.
- Andrea D’Arrigo, an Italian-American who now plans to represent the United States, swam a 4:19.76 in the men’s 500 free. Poland’s Jan Switkowski was 2nd in 4:25.91.
