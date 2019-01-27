Australian OW Champs Day 2: Rees, Lee, Tazaki, Kennedy Claim More Gold

2019 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the 2nd day of action in the 2019 Australian Open Water Swimming Championships, 4 swimmers claimed a 2nd national title at these championships. Ruben Rees won the boys 16 5k with a final time of 59:59.06. He secured this race by about 30 seconds, after winning the 7.5k yesterday. Similarly, Kyle Lee won the boys 17 5k after winning the 7.5 k on day 1. Lee finished in 59:45.91, just under 2 seconds ahead of runner-up William Thorley (59:47.79).

Sara Tazaki won the girls 16 5k, also defending her title in the 7.5k yesterday. She was in another close race, touching just ahead of Hayley Rowlands, 1:06:28.62 to 1:06:31.63. There was about a 2-and-a-half minute gap between the top 2 and the rest of the field. Reilly Kennedy was another title-defender on day 2, following up his win in the 7.5k with a 58:17.48. He. yet again, touched just ahead of Riley Clout (58:18.81).

Other Gold Medalists