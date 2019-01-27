Kentucky Men Beat Louisville for First Time in Almost a Decade

KENTUCKY V. LOUISVILLE

January 26, 2019

Lexington, KY

Results

Scores WOMEN: UK 175, Louisville 125 MEN: UK 157.5, Louisville 142.5



WOMEN’S MEET

The Kentucky women took down the Cardinals for the second year in a row, coming back from a relay DQ to earn the win.

The UK A 200 medley relay touched the wall first at 1:39.39, just ahead of Louisville (1:39.74), but were ultimately called for a DQ and Louisville went 1-3 in the event. Mallory Comerford was 21.71 to nearly run down UK’s A relay, though they still got the win because of the DQ.

The next event, the 1000 free, UK senior Geena Freriks swam to the win (9:54.41). The next event, the 200 free, she hopped in and battled with Comerford, ultimately falling 1:46.98 to 1:47.73 despite out-splitting Comerford 27.06 to 27.37 on the final 50. Comerford also won the 100 free (49.05) by over a full second, while Freriks was 4:48.66 to take the 500 free.

Kentucky swept the backstrokes and breaststrokes. Asia Seidt was 53.09 to lead a 1-2 finish in the 100 back with freshman Sophie Sorenson (54.77), while Ali Galyer (1:55.93) and Sorenson (1:57.28) went 1-2 in the 200 back. Bailey Bonnett took both breaststroke races, going 1:01.61 for a UK 1-2 in the 100 with Madison Winstead (1:02.74) and 2:12.78 in the 200.

Seidt then won the last two individual races, going 53.63 in the 100 fly and 1:59.55 in the 200 IM. UK beat Louisville in the 400 free relay (3:20.01) with a 49.54 anchor from Freriks, though the Cardinals’ A relay ended up DQ’d.

MEN’S MEET

The men’s meet was very tight, with the Wildcats coming out on top after winning the last relay. This was the Wildcats’ first time defeating Louisville in eight years.

Nicolas Albiero‘s 22.18 backstroke leg put Louisville ahead in the 200 medley relay, though UK clawed back, and Louisville just barely won it, 1:27.42 to 1:27.44.

Kentucky had a huge 200 free, going 1-2-3. Jason Head won in 1:37.82 ahead of Hank Siefert (1:38.05) and Glen Brown (1:38.07), before Louisville struck back with a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 back led by Albiero (47.80). The Wildcats closed well before the first break, as freshman Mason Wilby upset Zach Harting of Louisville in the 200 fly, 1:45.93 to 1:46.87, and junior Peter Wetzlar cracked the 20 barrier with a 19.82 to take the 50 free. Wetzlar came out of the break to win the 100 free next (44.10).

Albiero won again, taking the 200 back (1:45.13), while Evgenii Somov took the 200 breast (2:00.58) after he’d won the 100 earlier in the session (54.50). Siefert won the 500 free (4:27.59) for UK, then Harting struck back with a 100 fly win (47.78), and then Kentucky went 1-2 in the 200 IM led by Brown (1:47.71).

With a 10-point lead going into the final relay, they finished off Louisville 2:57.27 to 2:58.41 in the final relay, with Wetzlar leading off in 44.06. Louisville had a 45.1 and 44.9 with flying starts on their A relay, leaving off 43.9’s from Bartosz Piszczorowicz and Harting who were on the B relay. Had they been on the A, Louisville would’ve won that relay and their B still would’ve placed 3rd, but the scoring outcome would still be in UK’s favor, 150.5 to 149.5.