Buffalo Women Overtake Ball State 212-88

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Buffalo, New York

Results

SCORES

Buffalo – 212

Ball State – 88

PRESS RELEASE – BUFFALO

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s swimming and diving team (7-0, 4-0 MAC) stayed hot inside the pool on Saturday afternoon as they were able to finish out their final MAC dual meet of the season with a dominant 212-88 road win over Ball State. The 4-0 record in MAC duals marks the first perfect season in UB swimming and diving history as the Bulls have never gone unblemished in conference duals.

The Bulls were able to claim victories in 15 of the 16 events on Saturday afternoon in the pool, their most dominate victory of the season.

Junior Catherine Schultheis put together a strong day in the pool for UB as she was able to collect a pair of victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Schultheis earned the win in the 500 freestyle in 24.33 seconds while notching first place in the 100 butterfly in 58.10 seconds.

Andrea Ernst was able to close out her afternoon with two victories as well as she posted a first place finish in the 200 backstroke in a season best time of 2:05.77. She then posted the win in the 200 freestyle with a season best time of 1:53.21. Senior Sarah Baxter also went on to collect two wins as she won the 200 butterfly in 2:07.95 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.01.

Defending MAC Swimmer of the Week Megan Burns was able to collect two wins in races she normally doesn’t participate in as she posted the first place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.97 and the 100 backstroke in 58.11 seconds. Fellow senior Hannah Miller continued her domination in the 1000 freestyle as she earned a 16 second victory over her competitor from Ball State, finishing in 10:29.50.

Grace Baumer was able to collect a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.51 while the freshman duo of Olivia Sapio and Sydnie Sovinsky each notched victories of their own. Sapio won the 100 freestyle in 52.82 seconds and Sovinsky won the 500 freestyle in 5:13.56.

The Buffalo relay teams were able to collect a pair of wins on Saturday as the 200 yard medley relay squad of Nicole Roitenberg, Sarah Baxter, Catherine Schultheis and Megan Burns opened the day with a victory in 1:46.88. The quartet of Jenna Krull, Andrea Ernst, Grace Baumer and Olivia Sapio then posted a three second victory in the 400 yard freestyle relay in 3:36.31.

In the diving well, Kelly Moran continued her strong push towards the MAC Championships as she was able to claim the victory in the three meter dive with a score of 286.95 while Olivia Gosselin came in third place with a score of 265.20. In the one meter dive, Moran took home second place with a score of 250.80 while Gosselin and Isobel Holcomb took third and fourth place, respectively.

Buffalo will return home for their final dual meet of the season on Saturday, February 3 as they welcome Cleveland State to the Alumni Arena Natatorium at 1:00 pm. Saturday will begin with the Bulls Senior Day festivities.

PRESS RELEASE – BALL STATE

MUNCIE, Ind.. –The Ball State women’s swimming and diving team was defeated by Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo Saturday afternoon at Lewellen Aquatic Center. The Cardinals fell 212-88.

Prior to the meet, Ball State honored the four seniors, Morgan Brebberman , Amanda Kedzierski , Traci Muszalski and Andrea Richter .

Rachel Smallwood had the only first place finish for the Cardinals. Smallwood posted a score of 277.43 to earn the top spot on the 1-meter board. Ball State also had some strong second place finishes on the day. Cassidy Blackwin earned the 2 spot in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:45.80 and again in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.88. Anne Vormohr had a second place finish in the 100 backstroke after touching the wall at 59.59. Kedzierski marked a time of 1:07.15 in the 100 breaststroke to earn that second place spot. Peighton Gilbert and Rachel Bertram also each had second place finishes. Gilbert’s was in the 50 freestyle (24.89) while Bertram’s was in the 3-meter dive (265.88).

As a team, Ball State was able to finish second in the 200 medley relay. Audrey Schank , Kedzierski, Richter and Gilbert came together to post a time of 1:47.24 to earn that spot. In the 400 freestyle relay, Elizabeth Madison, Gilbert, Kedzierski, and Vormohr were able to post a time of 3:39.80 to earn second.

The Ball State women’s swimming and diving team will continue their season with a trip to South Bend, Ind. to take on Notre Dame and Wisconsin-Green Bay on Saturday, Feb. 3. The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m.