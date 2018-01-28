Gubecka, Cotter Continue Stellar Streaks at Aussie OW Champs – Day 3

2018 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

January 26th-January 28th, 2018

Brighton Beach, Adelaide, Australia

The third and final day of the 2018 Australian Open Water Championships featured a 5km time trial for both men and women, as well as a 4×1.25km mixed relay.

In the open men’s race, 24-year-old Eric Hedlin prevailed in 52:42.01. In second place — at just 16 years old — was Hayden Cotter in 52:56.01, followed by 24-year-old Mark Papp in 52:58.00.

Cotter’s impressive performance comes just a couple weeks after he bested Mack Horton and Gregorio Paltrinieri in Australia’s annual 1.2km Pier to Pub swim.

Japan’s 17-year-old Runa Kasahara went 57:49.01 to win the women’s trial, followed by Friday’s 10K winner Chelsea Gubecka in 58:16.01. The pair were followed by Ebony Blackstone in 58:52.00.

Kawana Waters Head Coach Michael Sage said of Gubecka’s race: “Chelsea has mastered the skill of open water racing, now we just need to continue to get faster; we are getting closer to taking an international podium but we haven’t got there yet.”

Perth City handily won the mixed relay, going 57:25.01 over The Southport School’s 57:41.00.