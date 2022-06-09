Bucknell University Adds Versatile Recruit Nikita Bityutskiy to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nikita Bityutskiy, a recent high school graduate from Maryland, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University beginning in the fall of 2022.

Bityutskiy, who hails from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md., trains and competes with the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in addition to his high school performances.

I am so thrilled to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! Thank you to all of my family, coaches, and friends who have been there for me throughout this entire journey. GO BISON!

A versatile swimmer, Bityutskiy regularly competes in events across a variety of strokes and distances at a high level, with breaststroke being the one exception. He has competed at high level meets such as the NCSA Championships and the Maryland High School State Championships (MPSSAA).

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:46.23

500 free- 4:44.09

100 back- 53.65

200 back- 1:54.75

100 fly- 52.90

200 fly- 1:54.69

At the 2022 MPSSAA State Meet, which was run in the timed-finals only format, Bityutskiy swam the 500 free and 100 fly, placing ninth and 11th overall, respectively. Montgomery Blair High School competes in the 3A-4A category, which represents the larger half of schools in Maryland.

In the 500, he clocked 4:46.30, having set his best of 4:44.09 in November 2021. In the 100 fly he posted a time of 53.06 to drop .13 from his previous mark set the weekend prior.

About a month later, at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships, Bityutskiy lowered his personal best in the 100 fly yet again, this time breaking 53 seconds and posting a 52.90. He also swam the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 fly at NCSAs.

In addition to the 100 fly, Bityutskiy also earned a new personal best in the 200 back. Entered with a 1:55.21, he dropped almost half a second to finish with a 1:54.75.

Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes as part of the Patriot League Conference. At the 2022 Conference Championships, the Bucknell men finished third out of 10 teams. Following the Patriot League Championships, they headed to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships, where they finished fifth out of 18 teams.

Head Coach Dan Schinnerer heads into his 17th season leading the Bison for 2022-2023. He recruited a strong incoming class, including backstroke/IM specialist Braden Beagle, YMCA Nationals finalist Shane Wynne, and Florida 4A State finalist William Shoemaker joining Biyutskiy.

