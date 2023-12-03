Bryant University Continues Strong Showing on Day 2 of 2023 Gompei Invite

2023 Gompei Invitational

December 1-3, 2023

Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Pool

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Bryant University continued their winning ways through day two of the 2023 Gompei Invite, maintaining their lead in the team scores for both the men and women.

Day two saw eight different events contested: the 200 freestyle relay, 400 IM, 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and the 400 medley relay.

Women’s Recap

The Bryant women kicked off the session strong with a wire-to-wire win in the 200 freestyle relay. The foursome of Marcella Figueroa (23.83), Jill Carline (24.10), Charlee LeGallais (23.91), and Elayna Pistrin (24.39) combined to post a time of 1:36.23, touching out Springfield College by less than half a second. Springfield had a great swim en route to their 2nd place performance, as the quartet of Kay Shen (23.84), Nina Lamb (24.59), Erin Kelaher (24.12) and Natalie Chamberlin (24.00) stopped the clock at 1:36.55.

Bryant continued from there, taking two more wins on the night. Junior Reagan Lord clocked a 54.45 to win the 100 back, matching her prelim swim to the hundredth. She led an impressive 1-2-3 punch for Bryant, as teammates Julia Stenhard (56.07) and Jacqui Fox (57.04) rounded out the top three.

Lord also won the 200 IM yesterday, and would later place 4th in the 100 breast to end the session on day two.

The other individual win on the day came in the form of Marcella Figueroa, who stopped the clock at 25.25 to win the 50 fly. This marks the second individual victory of the meet for Figueroa, who clocked 23.93 to take the 50 free yesterday.

Sacred Heart University also had some promising performances on day two, as they also claimed two individual wins. Freshman Sophia Velleco posted 1:52.93 en route to the victory in the 200 freestyle, while junior Rosemary Nieto took the 100 breast by 0.01 in 1:04.88.

Springfield College’s Nina Lamb gave Nieto a great race, finishing 2nd in a time of 1:04.89. The two swam very similar races, with Nieto taking out the first 50 a few tenths faster than Lamb and ultimately hanging on for the win.

In addition to the two individual wins, Sacred Heart also took a relay win to end the night. Their individual winners, Velleco (58.65) and Nieto (1:05.11), would comprise the first two legs, while Abigail Hernandez (58.19) and Emma Haas (52.38) did their job on the back-half to win by nearly 2 seconds. Bryant University took 2nd in this one, while CCSU touched 3rd.

Monica Iizuka, a senior at Brandeis, clocked a time of 26.55 to secure the 50 back win. CCSU freshman Katrine O’Leary touched for 2nd (26.88) and her teammate Kelly Stotler (27.56) claimed 3rd.

The only other individual event of the night was the 400 IM, where Gabi Wroblewski of CCSU touched in 4:34.20 to grab the win. The time from Wroblewski is a couple of seconds shy of the 4:32.02 she put on the books last February, but was enough to take the win over Emma Chambers (4:35.30) and Natalie Kuipers (4:37.32).

Men’s Recap

The Bryant men had yet another strong showing on day two, including taking both relay wins. The quartet of Conner Lofstrom (21.37), Alex Rowson (21.22), Reese Stevenson (21.25), and James Misto (20.25) hit the touchpad in 1:24.26 to win the 200 free relay but a few tenths over Babson College.

Babson College put up a great race, knocking nearly five seconds off their seed to post a time of 1:24.57. Their relay consisted of Blake Albanese (21.28), Pat Anutarasoti (21.35), Aidan Downey-Lamprey (20.96), and Nathan Ford (20.98).

Bryant took the 400 medley relay to end the night, as Griffin Lajoie (51.85), Jason Yi (56.93), James Misto (49.92), and Conner Lofstrom (46.49) teamed up to win the event by over two seconds over the Bryant ‘B’ relay.

In individual action, Bryant took the win in five of the six events of the night. Sophomore Roman San Juan got things rolling by taking the 400 IM win in 4:10.85, just before Griffin Lajoie took the 100 back victory (50.17).

Freshman James Misto, who took the 50 free and 100 fly wins yesterday, continued to impress with another win today. He took the 50 fly in a time of 21.84, topping the field by over a second. Misto featured on the two relay wins on Saturday as well.

After clocking a pair of 4:35s in the 500 freestyle yesterday, junior Leo Luna doubled up with another win in the 200 freestyle. Luna stopped the clock in 1:41.68, clearing the field by 1.5 seconds. The result checks-in as a new personal best for the junior, erasing the 1:41.77 he put up at the 2023 America East Conference Championships. Luna will contest the 1650 freestyle on Sunday, where he is the top seeded entrant.

Freshman Jason Yi, who clocked a massive best time of 2:02.53 en route to the 200 breast win a day ago, put up another best time to win the 100 breast (56.31). It was a very close race, as BABC junior Pat Anutarasoti hit the wall in 56.35 for 2nd. Anutarasoti took the race out well ahead of Yi, but Yi closed in 29.93 to overtake him over the final 25 yards.

WPI freshman Dean Doubek was the only non-Bryant winner of the session, clearing the 50 back field by nearly a full second. Doubek stopped the clock in 24.48, while Babson sophomore Raj Padda (25.27) and Bentley’s Carter Ferrara (25.31) placed 2nd and 3rd.

Team Scores (After Day Two)

Women:

Bryant University – 2222.5 points Sacred Heart University – 1806 points Central Connecticut State University – 1618 points Springfield College – 1097 points Bentley University – 914.5 points

Men: