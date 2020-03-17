British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) Officially Cancelled

You can view all of the international Olympic Trials changes, postponements and cancellations here.

One of the few remaining Olympic Trials meets still on the international swimming schedule has now been eliminated.

Today, Tuesday, March 17th, British Swimming has announced it will be cancelling the 2020 British Swimming Championships, the meet which represented the nation’s sole qualifier for this summer’s Olympic Games.

After the latest announcement from the UK government, which advises against non-essential contact and mass gatherings of people, British Swimming can confirm that the British Swimming Championships and the British Para-Swimming International Meet (BPSIM) have been cancelled, read Britsh Swimming’s announcement.

Additionally, the selection policies will be reviewed by British Swimming’s World Class Performance Leadership Group pertaining to the Olympic Games pool and open water swimming, European Championships, Europan Junior Champoinosnios and FINA World Junior Open Water Championships.

The FINA Diving World Series scheduled to take place at the London Aquatics Centre March 27th – March 29th has also been postponed, as have the British Elite Junior Diving Championships originally slated for April 6th – April 9th.

The British Summer Championships scheduled for July 21st-26th will be revising its qualification window and proceed in light of the several qualifying meet cancellations around the region.

The statement concluded, “We at British Swimming, along with all sports organisations, are hugely saddened by the current situation. We know how hard all of our athletes, coaches and volunteers work to keep sport going, but at the same time are very aware that the current situation transcends sport. We are all responsible for public health and we shall do everything we can to support this both during the current pandemic and on a daily basis.”