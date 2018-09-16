Brazil Drops Lanza, Costa from Short Course World Championships Squad

In a letter sent out this week by the Brazilian swimming federation (CBDA), two names were removed from the initial list of 20 first announced for the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships in December. The meet is scheduled from December 11th-16th in Hangzhou, China.
Vini Lanza and Guilherme Costa are out of the selection, and they’ll be replaced with Diego Prado and Leonardo de Deus. The decision was formally made through the National Technical Council of High Performance Swimming.
Lanza won 3 of the 5 individual races he swam at Jose Finkel, and was 2nd in the other 2:
- 100 fly – 50.17, 1st
- 200 IM – 1:52.16, 1st (Brazilian Record)
- 200 fly – 1:51.00, 1st
- 50 fly – 22.76, 2nd
- 100 IM – 55.22, 1st
The Short Course World Championships will come in the middle of the NCAA season, where Lanza will be racing his final year with the Indiana Hoosiers. He won 6 All-America honors (of a possible 7) at NCAAs last year, including 3rd-place finishes in the 100 and 200 butterflies.
Costa won 2 of his 3 individual races at Jose Finkel:
- 400 free – 3:44.37, 9th
- 800 free – 7:45.29, 1st
- 1500 free – 14:45.59, 1st
Prado’s best finish at the meet was 3rd, which he achieved in both the 50 breaststroke (26.20) and 100 IM (52.30). De Deus won the 200 back in 1:52.69.
The roster was initially selected based on athletes who hit a set of very-tough qualifying standards at the Jose Finkle Trophy in August (in many cases, standards were faster than the South American Record). After 11 of the mandated 20-swimmer roster were awarded thusly, the next 9 spots went to swimmers invited based on their World Ranking. Lanza qualified via standard, while Costa’s selection was based on his world ranking in the 1500 free.
Brazil’s updated roster is below:
Athletes who hit the time standard
- Caio Pumputis – Pinheiros – 100m, 200m medley and 200m breaststroke
- Luiz Altamir Lopes Melo – Pinheiros – 200m butterfly and 200m free.
- Etiene Medeiros – SESI / SP – 50m back
- Guilherme Guido – Pinheiros – 50m and 100m back
- Felipe Lima – Mines Tennis Club – 50m breaststroke
- Larissa Oliveira – Pinheiros – 100m free.
- Nicholas Santos – Unisanta – 50m Butterfly
- Breno Correia – Pinheiros – 200m free.
- Cesar Cielo – Pinheiros – 50m free.
- Matheus Santana – Pinheiros – 50m free.
Athletes invited based on World Ranking
- João Gomes Júnior – Pinheiros – 100m breaststroke
- Guilherme Basseto – Pinheiros – 100m back
- Manuella Lyrio – Pinheiros – 200m free
- Fernando Scheffer – Mines Tennis Club – 400m freestyle
- Daiene Dias – Flamengo – 100m Butterfly
- Marcelo Chierighini – Pinheiros – 100m free
- Leonardo Santos – Pinheiros – 400m medley
- Brandonn Almeida – Corinthians – 400m medley
- Leonardo de Deus – Unisanta – late addition
- Diego Prado – Pinheiros – late addition
