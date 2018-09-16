Brazil Drops Lanza, Costa from Short Course World Championships Squad

In a letter sent out this week by the Brazilian swimming federation (CBDA), two names were removed from the initial list of 20 first announced for the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships in December. The meet is scheduled from December 11th-16th in Hangzhou, China.

Vini Lanza and Guilherme Costa are out of the selection, and they’ll be replaced with Diego Prado and Leonardo de Deus. The decision was formally made through the National Technical Council of High Performance Swimming.

Lanza won 3 of the 5 individual races he swam at Jose Finkel, and was 2nd in the other 2:

100 fly – 50.17, 1st

200 IM – 1:52.16, 1st (Brazilian Record)

200 fly – 1:51.00, 1st

50 fly – 22.76, 2nd

100 IM – 55.22, 1st

The Short Course World Championships will come in the middle of the NCAA season, where Lanza will be racing his final year with the Indiana Hoosiers. He won 6 All-America honors (of a possible 7) at NCAAs last year, including 3rd-place finishes in the 100 and 200 butterflies.

Costa won 2 of his 3 individual races at Jose Finkel:

400 free – 3:44.37, 9th

800 free – 7:45.29, 1st

1500 free – 14:45.59, 1st

Prado’s best finish at the meet was 3rd, which he achieved in both the 50 breaststroke (26.20) and 100 IM (52.30). De Deus won the 200 back in 1:52.69.

The roster was initially selected based on athletes who hit a set of very-tough qualifying standards at the Jose Finkle Trophy in August (in many cases, standards were faster than the South American Record). After 11 of the mandated 20-swimmer roster were awarded thusly, the next 9 spots went to swimmers invited based on their World Ranking. Lanza qualified via standard, while Costa’s selection was based on his world ranking in the 1500 free.

Brazil’s updated roster is below:

Athletes who hit the time standard

Athletes invited based on World Ranking