Boston College Picks Up TX Distance Freestyler Lucius Yu-Kisselbach (2021)

Boston College has added Lucius Yu-Kisselbach to their class of 2025. A senior at Heath High School and a club swimmer at Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence (RACE) in Texas, Yu-Kisselbach will join the team this coming fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston College. Thank you so much to my coaches, friends, and family. Without you I wouldn’t be where I am today! I can’t wait to attend BC and be a part of an amazing program.”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.91

500 free – 4:31.70

1000 free – 9:29.81

1650 free – 15:44.42

200 fly – 1:50.70

Yu-Kisselbach was a top-20 finisher in the 500 free and 200 free at the 2020 Texas HS 6A State Championships, and he was also top-20 in the 500 in 2019.

Since the pandemic hit, he’s gone lifetime bests in the 200 free and 1650 free. He took four seconds off of his time in the mile and a few tenths off of his best in the 200 free at the virtual 2020 Winter 18 & under Championships.

With his best times, Yu-Kisselbach would’ve ranked #2 on BC’s roster last season in the 500 free, 1650 free and 200 fly. He’s closest to ACC scoring speed in the mile, where it took a 15:29 to nab 24th at the 2020 Champs.

Yu-Kisselbach joins Bryce Henkel, Andrew Blusiewicz, Kenneth Thien and Will McKinney in BC’s class of 2025.

