Blaskovic’s 19.2 Leads Slew of Quick Indiana 50s at Ohio State Invite Prelims

2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

Men Event (SCY) Women 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Competition is underway between 11 teams including Ohio State, Kentucky, Pitt, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Navy and Kenyon at the 2021 Ohio State Fall Invitational.

Indiana freshman Mariah Denigan got the meet started with the top qualifying time in the women’s 500 free, going 4:42.76. She split 54.07/56.91/56.95/57.37/57.46 and was just off her lifetime best time of 4:42.65. Hoosier sophomore Ella Ristic was the No. 2 qualifier in 4:43.15 and Ohio State senior Sally Tafuto followed in 4:43.89.

On the men’s side, Virginia Tech senior Antani Ivanov led the way with a 4:19.20 (48.24/52.33/52.79/52.95/52.89). Indiana sophomore Warren Briggs was second in 4:20.80 and Ohio State sophomore Charlie Clark was third in 4:21.28. IU had three additional swimmers in the top 10: Mikey Calvillo went 4:21.33, Michael Brinegar went 4:21.41 and Tomer Frankel was 4:22.35.

Indiana senior Mac Looze put up the fastest time of the morning in the women’s 200 IM, going 1:57.40 (25.72/29.79/34.05/27.84). Classmate Noelle Peplowski was just behind at 1:57.43, followed by Notre Dame junior Coleen Gillilan in 1:58.15.

Kentucky senior Mason Wilby was the top qualifier on the men’s side with a 1:44.73 (22.36/25.98/31.24/25.15), just a second off his lifetime best. Virginia Tech sophmore Carles Coll Marti was the No. 2 qualifier in 1:44.80, followed by Indiana senior Van Mathias at 1:45.01.

Ohio State sophomore Katherine Zenick hit a best time in the 50 free to lead the way on the women’s side, going 20.20 — her previous best was 20.24. Indiana junior Ashley Turak, who’s gone sub-22, was second in 22.43 and OSU junoir Amy Fulmer was third in 22.44. No. 4 qualifier Rachel Rhee, a UCLA junior, dropped over two tenths off her lifetime best to go 22.52.

Indiana University had a strong showing in the men’s 50. Fifth-year Bruno Blaskovic dropped a 19.21 as the top qualifier, making him the second-fastest swimmer in the country this season behind Brooks Curry, who went 19.09 on Wednesday. Blaskovic’s best time is 18.96 from the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Freshman Rafael Miroslaw — a native of Germany with limited yards swimming experience — went under 20 seconds for the first time (and by a wide margin), clocking in at 19.54. Another fifth-year, Gabriel Fantoni, also dropped .22 seconds to go a best time of 19.57. Sophomore Gavin Wight, the No. 9 qualifier, broke 20 seconds for the first time with a 19.88

Virginia Tech sophomore Youssef Ramadan also popped a quick 50, going 19.37 — a best time by over half a second.

Finals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.