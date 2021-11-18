Samusenko Hits 49.94 SCM 100 Fly Lifetime Best In St. Petersburg

2021 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday Pavel Samusenko made a statement in the men’s 100m backstroke, putting up a time of 49.33 to render himself the 6th fastest Russian in history in the event.

Here on day 3 of these 2021 Russian Short Course Championships, the 20-year-old busted out another lifetime best, this time in the men’s 100m fly.

Stopping the clock in a result of 49.94, Samusenko dipped under the 50-second threshold for the first time in his career. Entering this meet Samusenko’s PB rested at the 50.33 he logged just this past October on the FINA World Cup Series.

However, tonight, splitting 23.50/26.44, the man not only sliced .39 off of his past best performance but he also cleared the Russian qualification time of 50.13 needed to add his name into consideration for this December’s Short Course World Championships.

With his 49.94 outing, Samusenko checks in as Russia’s 4th fastest man in history in this event.

The other Short Course World Championships qualification time came in the men’s 200m breast, with Mikhail Dorinov hitting a time of 2:02.76. That dipped under the 2:03.71 consideration standard needed for Abu Dhabi.