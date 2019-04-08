Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bjerg Becomes Denmark’s First-Ever Sub-1:00 Breaststroker (59.17)

2019 DANISH OPEN

During the prelim session on day 4 of the 2019 Danish Open, Tobias Bjerg blew away his previous personal best and national record to clock a new standard of 59.17.

Entering this morning’s heats, Bjerg’s career-fastest sat at the 1:01.19 mark he produced at the 2018 European Championships, a time that checked in as the new Danish National Record. There in Glasgow, Bjerg split 28.69/32.50 to rank 22nd after prelims.

Flash forward to tonight at the Taastrup Swimming Center, and Bjerg unleashed the swim of his life, throwing down splits of 27.78/31.39 to clock 59.17 and become the first Danish man ever to go under the minute mark, or 1:01 mark for that matter, and take gold. It’s simply hard to wrap one’s head around the fact that Bjerg hacked 2 seconds off of his previous lifetime best in a 100 meter distance race, in just one swim.

59.95 is what was needed to qualify for the Danish roster for the World Championships this summer and Bjerg’s time, although done in heats, should be enough to qualify him.

Bjerg put up a big swim when it counted and he now ranks 3rd in the world because of it.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

IlyaBLR
SHYMANOVICH
03/24
58.29
2Adam
PEATY		GBR58 .7303/16
3James
WILBY		GBR59.2303/16
4Yasuhiro
Koseki		JPN59.2402/09
5Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA59.3701/27
3
Swimmer

First Shymanovich, now Bjerg, what is happening with the 100 breastrokers recently??

8 minutes ago
Swimmar

People are starting to realize what Peaty does works…

2 minutes ago
Dan

Could be the ketchup effect from how much Adam Peaty improving the records in the last couple of years and the first time someone went under 1 min was back in 2001 so it has been a while.

16 seconds ago

