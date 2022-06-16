Big Blue Swim School Continues Nationwide Growth with 17 New Deals Signed

Courtesy of Big Blue Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

CHICAGO (June 15, 2022) – Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing learn-to-swim franchises, announces coast-to-coast expansion with deals signed in Seattle, WA, San Diego, CA, Baltimore, MD and Charleston, SC. The addition of these 17 new schools brings Big Blue’s total units sold to 227 in 25 states.

Blue Marlin Ventures LLC will open 13 units, eight in the San Diego area and five in and around Seattle, bringing Big Blue to Washington state for the first time. Seven Hills Capital LLC has plans for three schools in the Baltimore area. Badr Kayali has extended his franchise ownership with an additional unit in Charleston, SC, bringing his total portfolio to six units. Mr. Kayali previously signed agreements for five units in Philadelphia metropolitan area operating under BFK Holding LLC.

“As we head into the summer, we’re reminded of just how important learning to swim is for children,” says Scott Sanders, CEO of Big Blue Swim School. “With the addition of these 17 schools, we can continue to empower kids with the skills they need to feel confident in the water. We’re excited to partner and grow with Blue Marlin Ventures, Seven Hills Capital and Badr Kayali to reach more children across the U.S. and offer this life-saving skill.”

Big Blue Swim School teaches kids ages three months to 12 years to be safe, happy, and confident swimmers. Big Blue offers an unparalleled weekly swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional swim instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and comfortable and convenient facilities.

The brand is actively looking for qualified franchise partners to develop in several other key markets across the country, including San Jose, Kansas City, Cleveland, Seattle, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay, among others.

To learn more about franchising with Big Blue Swim School, visit https://bigblueswimschool.com/franchising.

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand, and pools are now open in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and Northern Virginia. Big Blue is currently growing through franchising with plans to have a minimum of 240 pools sold by the end of 2022. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.

