Ben Proud Already Eyeing Legacy-Sealing Double Gold In Birmingham

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships kick off just two days from now in Budapest, one British athlete already has eyes on his next bout of racing at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

27-year-old Olympic finalist Ben Proud is set to take on the men’s 50m free and 50m fly individual races this week in Hungary, seeded 2nd and 9th, respectively. However, the multi-international event medalist is determined to secure his legacy later this summer in Birmingham.

Proud has been named to England’s team for the Commonwealth Games, marking his 3rd straight appearance at the quadrennial affair. The James Gibson–trained sprinter took home 50m free and 50m fly gold at the 2014 edition in Glasgow, while he maintained just the 50m free gold 4 years later in the Gold Coast, Australia due to a false start in the fly event.

“When I said in 2018 that I was going to come back in 2022 and retain both my titles, that has stuck with me these entire four years. It’s definitely been a big motivation to carry on going up until then,” Proud told Plymouth Live recently.

“What I’ve always said was that I’m going to go full steam ahead until 2022 for the Commonwealth Games, so that I can retain both the 50m freestyle and try and take back the 50m butterfly which is something I lost in 2018. It’s a pivotal point in my career, this one.”

He continued, “Being able to do the double gold in 2022 – eight years after I did it in 2014 which was the start of my international career – that for me would be my legacy and what I really strive to do.

Regarding racing at the Games, “It’s probably bigger than it should be for me. Commonwealth Games, I think to English and British athletes, and Australians, it’s an awesome meet to be a part of. It’s great fun, but it’s also great to go and get medals and take them home.” (Plymouth Live)

“Being English, it’s only once every four years you get to race for your country. I’m excited to put all the work I’ve done in the past six, seven, eight years into good use and show that I’ve been able to maintain my career.”

Backing him financially is the UK Sport National Lottery-funded World Class Program, an arrangement that enables Proud to train full-time with full access to technical and medical support. He is also an Energy Standard athlete, having represented the squad on the International Swimming League (ISL) circuit. This past season 3 of the league, Proud ranked 53rd in the overall MVP rankings.

Before Birmingham, however, in Budapest Proud has to get past the likes of American Caeleb Dressel and Brazilian Bruno Fratus in the 50m free, as well as Dressel, world record holder Nicholas Santos and more in the 50m fly in order to capture elusive gold at these World Championships.