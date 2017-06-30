Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06
- Leah Smith, CAV, 4:33.86
- Elizabeth Beisel, ABF, 4:38.55
- Brooke Forde, LAK, 4:39.19
I don’t think anyone predicted it coming into the meet, but Leah Smith is your National Champion in the women’s 400 IM. Smith turned 4th after the fly, and then absolutely took over on backstroke, turning in 2:12.21 for a 2.6 second lead. She only extended her lead after that, including a blistering 1:01.5 free leg, to touch in 4:33.86. She now sits #3 in the world this year.
That wasn’t the only surprise of the race. Stanford’s Ella Eastin had a strong swim, touching 2nd, handily defeating Elizabeth Beisel who touched 3rd. Shortly after the finish, we learned Eastin had been disqualified for “swimming more than a quarter of the race in the style of backstroke”, AKA the ‘Lochte rule’, indicating she swam a portion of the underwater on the freestyle leg on her back. That moved Beisel up to 2nd, earning her a World Championship berth.
Brooke Forde got bumped up to 3rd with her solid 4:39.19, and shortly after the Eastin DQ we also learned Bethany Galat was DQed for the same thing. This also happened numerous times in the prelims for both men and women.
Stanford’s Allie Szekely lowered her best time from the Santa Clara Pro Swim to win the B-final in 4:40.87. Florida commit Vanessa Pearl of Metroplex Aquatics dropped a huge PB in the C-final, winning the heat in 4:43.60. In the battle for spots on the Junior Worlds team, Christin Rockway (4:45.94) and Madison Homovich (4:48.46) earned their spots placing 2nd and 4th in the C-final.
9 Comments on "Beisel: “I did not make the team under circumstances I am proud of”"
One thing I believe (and I may be wrong as I am sure downvotes will show) is the difference between ‘freestyle’ i.e. anything within reason goes and ‘frontcrawl’ which must be swum on the front using the approved technique. In individual races it is freestyle in the IMs it is frontcrawl which would go a little way to explaining this. Again, I could be wrong.
The rule for Freestyle in IMs is that no more the 1/4 of the race can be swum in one of the first 3 styles. Then Lochte discovered he was a better dolphin kicker on his back, and he did it in the IM in 2015. He didn’t get DQed, but FINA decided that anytime your on your back in the race is “backstroke”, which means that the flip turn that every swimmer does in freestyle races is now illegal in the IM due to the 2 tenths of a second spent on you back. Kind of dumb.
Oh, this rule also applies to the freestyle leg of Medley relays…
Yeah, got that. My point was more the difference in the terms used, i.e. freestyle and frontcrawl
When have you heard the term “front crawl” related to any high level swimming? I think that term is sorely outdated and freestyle is the only term applicable here.
I remember when they cut to Beisel after the DQs were anouced and she just looked horrified. Its a shame such a stupid rule Dqed eastin and Galat, and its even more of shame that the super nice and humble Beisel is now going to worlds with the guiot of taking someone elses earned spot, even though it isn’t her fault. Hopefully Eastin will rebound in the 200IM. Go represent the U.S.A Beisel
I feel like it could be meme(even if taken out of context): I picture of Biesels face when realized and the comment saying “The face you make when you realize you have to swim another 400IM.”