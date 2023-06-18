Barbadian Olympian Danielle Titus Transferring from Tulane to Houston Next Season

Barbadian Olympian Danielle Titus is transferring from Tulane to Houston for her senior season this fall, joining a former American Athletic Conference (AAC) rival just as the Cougars officially bolt to the Big 12 beginning next month.

“Given my high goals of being competitive at the highest level, I chose to transfer to a school that was within the Power Five conferences and where there were internationals with similar goals as me striving to represent their country,” Titus told SwimSwam. “In addition, on my trip to Houston, the girls made me feel so welcome and I felt as though it was a perfect fit for me.”

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 25.66

100 back – 53.58

200 back – 1:57.10

200 IM – 2:03.14

50 free – 24.22

100 free – 51.11

200 free – 1:51.22

Titus’ best times (all of which are from 2021 or 2022) would have placed her in the A-final of the 100 back and 200 back as well as the B-final of the 200 IM, 100 free, and 200 free at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. She won the 100 back (53.58) and 200 back (1:57.10) in program-record times at the 2022 AAC Championships as a sophomore, but didn’t compete at this year’s conference championships as a junior.

The past year hasn’t been easy at Tulane. Former Green Wave head coach Leah Stancil resigned a day before last fall semester started to take an assistant coaching job an hour up the road at LSU. To make matters more difficult, Tulane swimmers still have to practice at a temporary off-campus facility with the Reily Natatorium having been closed for the past three years and not set to reopen until this fall.

The Green Wave finished last out of nine teams at the 2023 AAC Championships after placing 3rd out of 5 teams at the 2022 AAC Championships. They had a pair of standout swimmers transfer out of the program last year between All-American Lilly Byrne and AAC runner-up Christiana Williams.

Houston head coach Tanica Jamison has captured AAC titles in her two seasons leading the women’s-only program, which has won seven straight conference crowns. Continuing that streak will be tough next year against powerhouse Texas, but the Cougars will only have to deal with the Longhorns for a year before they leave for the SEC after the 2023-24 season.

Rising sophomore Bella Lojewski also announced her transfer from Houston to Houston last month.

Houston’s roster could feature nearly a dozen international talents next season with Titus joining rising sophomore Athina Economon (Netherlands), rising sophomore Noor El Gendy (Egypt), rising junior Henrietta Fangli (Romania), rising senior Hedda Grelz (Sweden), rising senior Abby Jackson (England), potential fifth year Julia Koluch (Poland), rising junior Adelaide Meuter (France), rising sophomore Alondra Ortiz (Costa Rica), rising sophomore Virag Peter (Hungary), and rising senior Emilia Waters (Canada).

Titus’ first major international appearance came at the 2016 Short Course World Championships, and she has since represented Barbados at the World Junior Championships, two LCM World Championships (2019 and 2022), the Tokyo Olympics, and the Commonwealth Games. She owns LCM individual national records in the 50 back (29.65), 100 back (1:03.15), and 200 back (2:19.18) as well as SCM standards in the 50 back (29.22), 100 back (1:01.52), 200 back (2:12.91), and 100 IM (1:06.25).