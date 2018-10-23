Banned MN Youth Coach Charged With Three More Sex Crimes

Former swim coach Alfred John O’Neill, already banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, has been charged with three more counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, local media report.

O’Neill, 61, was charged earlier this fall with one count of criminal sexual conduct. That was after a former swimmer called police over the summer and claimed O’Neill abused her multiple times in the late 1980s while she was under the age of 18. The woman says she started swimming for O’Neill at 14, that he “treated her as a favorite” and started engaging in sexual contact with her when she was 17. O’Neill admitted to having sexual contact with her, but said he only had sex with her after she had turned 18.

Now, KSTP reports that another victim has come forward, this one alleging sexual abuse nearly a decade after the original victim. The new victim says O’Neill “engaged her in a sexualized relationship” when she was 16, per KSTP. She says she was abused multiple times, leading to three new charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for three separate incidents. The victim says she was coached by O’Neill from 1997 to 1999.

O’Neill is already permanently banned from coaching swimming (or any other Olympic sport) by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. He is scheduled to appear in court again this week for the original charge, and will have a Dec. 3 court date for the new charges.