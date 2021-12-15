Bainbridge Island Girls Sweep Every Event at Pacific Northwest Championship

A press release from the Bainbridge Island Swim Club contributed to this report.

The Bainbridge Island Swim Club (BISC) girls swept every event at the 2021 Pacific Northwest 13-14 Winter Short Course Championships. The girls had an incredible showing at the meet and won all 20 races, notably:

Tierney Lenahan won the 50-yard backstroke (26.09), 100-yard backstroke, (54.45), and 200-yard backstroke (2:00.50), as well as the 50-yard freestyle (23.80) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.90)

Alexa McDevitt claimed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.54), 500-yard freestyle (4:57.62), 1650-yard freestyle (17:07.06), and 400-yard IM (4:21.72) claimed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.54), 500-yard freestyle (4:57.62), 1650-yard freestyle (17:07.06), and 400-yard IM (4:21.72)

Clare Watson swept all three butterfly events, finishing 50-yard butterfly in 25.17, 100-yard butterfly in 54.98, and the 200-yard butterfly in 2:03.37

Gracyn Kehoe won the 200-yard IM (2:03.90), 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.83), and the 100-yard freestyle (51.44)

Sophie Segerson finished first in the 50- (30.52) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:17.39)

Sammy Segerson also placed in the top three multiple times, finishing second in the 500- (5:01.50) and 1650-freestyle (17:11.26) races, and finishing third in the 400-yard IM (4:27.88).

In addition to winning all 20 events, the BISC girls also boasted a 1-2-3 finish in five events (50- and 200-yard freestyle; 200-yard breaststroke; 200- and 400-yard IM), and a 1-2 finish in four events (100-, 500-, and 1650-yard freestyle; 100-yard breaststroke).

These ladies made waves in the relays as well. The team of Kehoe, Lenahan, Watson, and McDevitt won the 200-yard freestyle relay by 4 seconds (1:35.99), and then won the 400-yard freestyle relay by 9 (3:30.52). For the medley relays, the quartet of Lenahan, Segerson, Watson, and Kehoe also won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:46.77. Most notably, the team set a new 13-14 Pacific Northwest relay record in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:50.32. This new standard breaks a record from nearly two years ago, a time of 3:52.18 set by the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club.

The 2021 Pacific Northwest 13-14 Winter Short Course Championships was held from December 10-12. Athletes competed at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington, which has hosted many U.S. Open, Junior Nationals, and Nationals meets. To qualify, swimmers could use any times achieved between September 1, 2019, and December 1, 2021. Over 421 athletes participated over the course of the weekend-long competition. Full results can be viewed here.

BISC operates just outside of Seattle, Washington, and is led by Head Coach Kyle Harris.