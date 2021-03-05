Backstroker Riley Evans Transfers to Nebraska-Omaha

Riley Evans, a 2019 graduate of Oswego East High School in Aurora, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha. She will begin in the fall of 2021.

“during the uncertainty of 2020, i began to struggle with my mental health. i want to offer support & love to anyone struggling, no one is ever alone!! im grateful i was able to take a step aside & today i can say im healthier & happier than i have ever been. my journey has lead me to a different path for my athletic & academic experience & i am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Nebraska Omaha for the next 3 years! stepping on campus, talking with the coaches, & connecting with the Womens team i knew i could call Omaha my home! i want to thank Coach Jess & Coach Todd for giving me this amazing opportunity.

thank you to my friends & family for all the support & love during this journey! Go Mavs!! ❤”

Evans spent her freshman year of college at IUPUI and competed with the Jaguars during the 2019-20 season. While she struggled in the pool, she did quite well academically and was named to the Academic Advisor’s Lists in both the Fall and Spring semesters.

Top Times:

In high school At IUPUI 50 back 27.28 28.11 100 back 57.40 1:00.54 200 back 2:02.29 2:11.08 100 fly 57.33 1:02.78

Evans will start in the fall of 2021 with incoming freshmen from the class of 2025 Annika Harthoorn, Gracie Streblow, Hailey Matthews, Heidi Lenarz, Holly Bernardin, Lilly Stafford, Lydia Johnston, Olivia Wassink, Payton Easley, Payton Krug, Rylee Trojan, and Sadie Khalil.

She will have three years of eligibility remaining.