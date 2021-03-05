Daily Swim Coach Workout #363

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#Lane1-3

4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull 4:00

10 x 50 :50 Freestyle

Rest 1:00



2x

1 x 100 Stroke 1:40

1 x 200 Free 3:10

1 x 200 IM 3:45

1 x 300 Free 5:00

Rest 1:00



3x

4 x 75 Choice 1:05

4 x 100 Free 1:30

6 x 50 Free :40

Rest 1:00



8 x 50 Smooth

#Lane4-8

4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull 4:30

10 x 50 1:00 Freestyle

Rest 1:00



1 x 100 Stroke 2:00

1 x 200 Free 4:00

1 x 200 IM 4:30

1 x 300 Free 6:00

Rest 1:00



6 x 75 Choice 1:30

8 x 100 Free 1:40

6 x 50 Free :55

Rest 1:00



8 x 50 Smooth







