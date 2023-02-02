Australian Age Group Record-holder Yanning Zhang Commits to Princeton for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Yanning Zhang from Melbourne, Australia, has announced his commitment to the Princeton men’s swimming and diving class of 2027. He wrote on social media:

“I’m both excited and honoured to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton University. I would like to thank all my family, coaches and friends who have supported me through my swimming journey. I can’t wait to meet everyone in person later this year!! Go tigers 🐯🐯”

Zhang trains with Nunawading Swimming Club and specializes in sprint back, free, and fly. He holds Victorian records for 17-18 years in the SCM 100 back (53.00, previously set by Joshua Beaver in 2011) and 50 free (22.26, previously set by Matthew Temple in 2017) and for 15years in the LCM 50 back (27.12) and 50 fly (25.77).

Zhang won the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 IM at the Victorian Short Course Championships in August. Last April, Zhang helped the Nunawading Swimming Club finish second in the team standings at the 2022 Australian Age Championships. He won gold in the boys 17 years 50 fly (24.56) and bronze in the boys 17 years 100 back (56.76) and he was a member of the four quartets that swept all the relays (boys 16-17 years 200 free, boys 14-17 years 400 free, boys 16-17 years 200 medley, and boys 14-17 years 400 medley). He also finished sixth in the 50 back (26.62), seventh in the 50 free (23.53), and 13th in the 100 free. Before that, he won national age titles in the 200 back and 200 IM in 2018 and in the 100 back and 200 IM and in 2019.

Best times (converted to SCY):

SCM 50 back – 24.67 (22.22)

SCM 100 back – 53.00 (47.74)

SCM 50 free – 22.26 (20.05)

LCM 50 fly – 24.56 (21.58)

SCM 100 IM – 55.34 (49.85)

Zhang’s best times, converted, would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back and 50 free at the 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships. He will join class of 2023 “Honorable Mention” sprinter Ethan Harrington, Arthur Balva, Connor Buck, Daniel Li, Noah Sech, and Parker Lenoce when he arrives in Princeton next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.