Georgia Sweeps In-State Division III Opponent Emory on Senior Day

UGA vs. Emory

January 28, 2023

Ramsey Center – Athens, Georgia

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

Final Scores Women: Georgia – 172 vs. Emory – 105 Men: Georgia – 175 vs. Emory – 94



It was a clash of Division I Dawgs and Division III Eagles for UGA’s senior day, as Emory rolled into Athens. Emory is a perennial division III national title threat: the men are the defending national champions, while the women finished second to Kenyon by only 7 points last season. Despite that, UGA still swept both meets, winning 172-105 on the women’s side and 175-94 on the men’s.

Women’s Meet

It was a team effort for the victorious Dawgs, who won thirteen events on the day with many of their swimmers racing off-events. Senior Zoie Hartman, well known for her breaststroke prowess, earned wins in the 200 free (1:48.02) and 200 back (1:58.65). While Hartman doesn’t often swim the former individually, she has been a part of Georgia’s 800 free relay teams; her best time (1:44.33) comes from leading off the relay at 2022 SECs.

Freshman Elizabeth Isakson also earned two individual wins as she swept the breaststroke events. Isakson won the 100 breast in 1:02.38, and the 200 in 2:16.72.

Marie Schobel (100 fly, 55.19), Rachel Stege (500 free, 4:47.03), Eboni McCarty (100 back, 53.75), Mia Abruzzo (200 fly, 2:00.98), and Olivia Della Torre (200 IM, 2:03.30) all also picked up individual wins for Georgia. Della Torre’s win was particularly notable, as it was her first collegiate win of her career.

Taylor Leone and Caroline Maki highlighted the meet for the Eagles. They swept the sprint freestyles, with defending D3 title-holder Leone clocking 23.08 in the 50 free and Maki earning the win in the 100 in 50.48. The duo currently hold the second and third fastest 50 free times in Division III this season. At their midseason invite, Leone clocked 22.93 while Maki sits just .07 back with a season best 23.00.

Senior Anna Glowniak notched a Division III top-10 time on the season with her second place finish in the 100 breaststroke. Glowniak clocked 1:02.78, a new personal best that stands as fifth-fastest in her division this year. It’s her first time under 1:03, eclipsing her old mark of 1:03.04 from this season’s Denison Invite. Glowniak didn’t race at NCAAs last season, but this time would have qualified her for the ‘A’ final and eventually earned her sixth.

Men’s Meet

The Georgia men also took some of their non-traditional events. Senior Bradley Dunham won two individual events, the 200 freestyle (1:34.18) and and 100 fly (47.08). Both of those times are personal bests for Dunham, who clipped his previous best of 1:34.32 by .14 seconds. The 100 fly is truly an off event for Dunham; the two times he’s swum it in 2023 are the first time he’s raced it since 2019. He’d set a new best during his first 2023 race at 48.98, but his time here cuts 1.9 seconds off that mark and is his first time under 48 seconds.

Distance freestyler Jake Magahey won his usual 1650 freestyle in 15:00.03, then notched his second win in the 200 backstroke with a 1:43.19. Just behind Magahey in the 1650, junior Tommy-Lee Camblong posted a season-best 15:00.86. The Frenchman has been under 15 minutes before,with a lifetime best 14:51.36 from 2021 NCAAs.

The Georgia men also had three swimmers earn their first collegiate victories: TJ Pittenger in the 50 free (20.81), Tyler Schroeder in the 200 fly (1:46.60), and Sam Powe in the 200 IM (1:47.06).

The lone male Eagle event winner on the day was fifth-year Jason Hamilton. He earned his win in the 200 breaststroke, clocking 1:57.03. The Virginia native owns the top 200 breast time of the D3 season at 1:54.74, a personal best that he set at the Denison Invitational.

The Eagles actually went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke, as Hamilton’s fellow graduate student Justin Lum touched second at 2:00.16. Lum’s best is a 1:58.56, which he swam at 2021 PAC-12s during his two-year stint at USC. This season, he’s sitting at sixth in D3 with a time of 1:59.51 from midseason.

Also highlighting the Emory men’s meet was Crow Thorsen. The sophomore finished second in the 500 free, dropping a lifetime best of 4:28.60. The time makes him the seventh-fastest in the division this season and cuts a whopping 10.72 seconds off his lifetime best, which was a 4:39.32 from an October 2022 dual meet. Before then, he hadn’t swum the event since 2019 and his lifetime best was a 5:01.72.

Thorsen also recorded a lifetime best in the 200 free, clocking 1:39.00. His old best of 1:43.12 was swum at this meet last year–over a four second drop.

Up Next

Georgia now turns their attention to their championship season with the upcoming SEC Championships from February 14-18. Emory will compete next week at the Auburn First Chance Invitational before playing host to the UAA Championships from February 8-11.