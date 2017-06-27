Australia Announces 22-Member NextGen Squad for 2017

Australia has announced their NextGen squad for the 2017 season. 22 Aussie teens have made the team, according to Swimming Australia.
Each year Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) provides Swimming Australia with a grant to assist identified junior athletes to gain exposure at international competitions, assisting these promising athletes to be selected in future Australian Commonwealth Games teams.
Elijah Winnington is one of the headliners for the team after winning eight gold medals at the Australian Age Group Championships this spring. Youngster Jenna Forrester, just 13 years old, is also on the squad.
The 2017 NextGEN AusComGames Squad:
Zac Stubblety-Cook – West Brisbane Aquatic
Sarah Beale – Acacia Bayside
Nathan Robinson – Unattached (formerly St Peters Western)
Lydia Murray – St Peters Western
Molly Batchelor – Nunawading
Shikira-Lee Matheson – St Peters Western
Jacob Vincent – St Peters Western (formerly Miami)
Sharni Robinson – St Peters Western
Elijah Winnington – Bond
Jacob Whale – Flyer
Eliza King – Rackley
Sienna McDonald – St Peters Western
Natasha Ramsden – Abbotsleigh
Stuart Swinburn – University of NSW
Zachary Attard – Carlile
Jemima Horwood – UWA West Coast
Tanya Stovgaard – Southport Olympic
Leon MacAlister – Carlile
Jordan Brunt – Southport Olympic
Jasmine Hopkins – Bussleton
David Schlicht – MLC Aquatic
Kayla Costa – Nunawading
