Australia Announces 22-Member NextGen Squad for 2017

Australia has announced their NextGen squad for the 2017 season. 22 Aussie teens have made the team, according to Swimming Australia.

Each year Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) provides Swimming Australia with a grant to assist identified junior athletes to gain exposure at international competitions, assisting these promising athletes to be selected in future Australian Commonwealth Games teams.

Elijah Winnington is one of the headliners for the team after winning eight gold medals at the Australian Age Group Championships this spring. Youngster Jenna Forrester, just 13 years old, is also on the squad.

The 2017 NextGEN AusComGames Squad:

Zac Stubblety-Cook – West Brisbane Aquatic

Sarah Beale – Acacia Bayside

Nathan Robinson – Unattached (formerly St Peters Western)

Lydia Murray – St Peters Western

Molly Batchelor – Nunawading

Shikira-Lee Matheson – St Peters Western

Jacob Vincent – St Peters Western (formerly Miami)

Sharni Robinson – St Peters Western

Elijah Winnington – Bond

Jacob Whale – Flyer

Eliza King – Rackley

Sienna McDonald – St Peters Western

Natasha Ramsden – Abbotsleigh

Stuart Swinburn – University of NSW

Zachary Attard – Carlile

Jemima Horwood – UWA West Coast

Tanya Stovgaard – Southport Olympic

Leon MacAlister – Carlile

Jordan Brunt – Southport Olympic

Jasmine Hopkins – Bussleton

David Schlicht – MLC Aquatic

Kayla Costa – Nunawading