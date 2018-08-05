Aussie Coach Dean Boxall Sees Pan Pacs As 2020 Olympics Preview

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are just days away and the Australians are putting final preparations together to take on big guns America, Japan, Canada and Brazil.

St. Peters Western coach Dean Boxall, who has elite swimmers Mitch Larkin, Ariarne Titmus, Jack Cartwright and Clyde Lewis under his charge, notes how the Aussies’ Pan Pacs performances will set the tone for the next 2 years’ training leading up to the 2020 Olympic Games in the same city of Tokyo.

“All I want is to race them and we’ve got two years to prepare for the Olympics…this is another step..I want them all prepared,..all of my guys, I want them ready to race.

“And this is all practice, to familiarise them for 2020.”

Boxall said, “Hopefully my guys are going to be here in two years time..I need to see what happens at this meet so I can create what happens over the next two years.

“I’ve got to see how the race(s) unfolds and get the feedback from the guys..so I can create that winning mentality.

“I just want them to have that mentality that they can try and win..I’ve got to create something for two years.

“This is very, very important..this meet (the Pan Pacs)….for the next two years.”

Within the video, you can hear Boxall addressing his athletes with introspective questions such as, “What are you going to do when you put yourself in the battle?” Boxall took over the St. Peters Western high performance program when Michael Bohl moved on to his current role at Griffith University.

Seeking to get the most out of his athletes while at Pan Pacs, Boxall says, “In the last 50 metres..this is the one you get to test your mettle, the one that we get to capitalise and you get a little bit of investment coming forth in the next two years.

“You get to analyze and shift and change that you can make and create for the next two years ..you want to test your mettle.”

Quotes and video courtesy of Swimming Australia.