Asia Recap, Day 6: Hanaguruma Carries On Japanese 200 Breast Medal Tradition

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of Japan continues to ride wave of momentum from Tomoru Honda‘s bronze medal in the men’s 200m fly as well as Daiya Seto‘s bronze in the men’s 200m IM here in Budapest.

Tonight it was 22-year-old Yu Hanaguruma who kept the medal-earning streak alive, capturing the silver in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Putting up a time of 2:08.38, Hanaguruma tied Sweden’s Erik Persson in the runner-up position behind winner Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia. ZSC topped the podium in a mark of 2:07.07.

But Hanguruma’s silver medal continued the streak of another sort, with Japan now having collected an impressive nine medals in this men’s 200m breaststroke throughout World Championships history. That’s at least four more than any other country, with the likes of Kosuke Kitajima, Ippei Watanabe and Yasuhiro Koseki having been hardware-producing Japanese swimmers in recent years.

Hanguruma entered the medal-contending conversation after he logged a big-time personal best of 2:07.99 at the Japanese Trials. That shut-out teammate and Olympian Shoma Sato to join Ryuya Mura on the Japanese roster for these World Championships.

National Records Through Day 6

South Korea: men’s 4×100 free relay – 3:15.68; Hwang Sunwoo , men’s 200m free – 1:44.47; men’s 4 x 200 free relay – 7:06.93; Ji Yu-Chan, men’s 50m freestyle – 22.03

, men’s 200m free – 1:44.47; men’s 4 x 200 free relay – 7:06.93; Ji Yu-Chan, men’s 50m freestyle – 22.03 Malaysia: Khiew Hoe Yean, men’s 400m freestyle – 3:48.72

Kyrgyzstan: Denis Petrashov, men’s 50m breaststroke – 27.89

China: Tang Qianting, women’s 50m breaststroke – 30.25; Pan Zhanle, men’s 100m freestyle – 47.65

Singapore: Gan Ching Hwe, women’s 1500m freestyle – 16:32.43

Japan: Naoki Mizunuma, men’s 100m butterfly – 50.81