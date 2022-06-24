Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The United States & Australia Come Up Big On Night Six In Budapest

Comments: 2

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States remains the overall medal table leader with no signs of slowing down through six days of competition here in Budapest.

Lilly King and Ryan Murphy were the individual event winners for the stars n’ stripes, with the former topping the women’s 200m breaststroke podium while the latter grabbed gold in the men’s 200m back.

King’s victory renders her just the second woman along with Russia’s Yuliya Efimova of Russia to have earned gold medals across all 3 breaststroke distances over the course of their World Championships careers. For Murphy, even though the former Cal swimmer has multiple individual Olympic gold medals, tonight’s 2back win in Budapest marks his first individual World Championships gold.

America also aced the men’s 4x200m free relay, clinching the top spot by over 3 seconds ahead of runners-up Australia and bronze medalists Great Britain.

Australia was another double champion in individual events tonight, with Mollie O’Callaghan grabbing gold in the 100m free to kick off the evening while reigning world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook was the top man in the 200m breast.

O’Callaghan’s victory made the Aussie the youngest 100m freestyle winner since 2011 while ZSC’s 200m breast performance snagged the nation’s first World Championships gold medal in that race.

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jamesjabc
1 hour ago

Fantastic effort from Australia, especially considering this isn’t even our focus meet.

2
-6
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  jamesjabc
30 minutes ago

AUS is where I basically expected them to be.

For AUS to truly “cash in” at World level/Olympics; they need not only to have:

  • a number of “big hitters” with multiple gold prospect but for them to actually pick up those multiples
  • have at least 50% strike rate from those with single gold potential
  • at least one long shot “come off”
  • all or nearly all relays medal

Tokyo was the first time since Beijing this happened at Olympic level

  • With both McKeon & Titmus out and McKeown in “experimental mode” with regards to her program; criteria 1 was going to be problematic here.
  • Conversely, criteria 2 has actually had a better than expected strike rate
… Read more »

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!