Armbruster Registers German Age Record To Close Out 2019 German Open

GERMAN OPEN, ESSEN

The 3-day German Open in Essen ended with a new German Age Record for 18-year-olds, courtesy of Luca Nik Armbruster. Clocking a time of 24.02 in the men’s 50m fly, Armbruster overtook the previous age mark of 24.00 held by Jonas Bergmann since 2013. With his performance, Armbruster adds ths 50m fly event to the 100m fly he already qualified to swim at this summer’s European Junior Championships in Kazan.

Armbruster also took the men’s 50m free in 23.60, as Laura Riedemann topped the women’s edition in 26.58.

Kellie Messel also nailed a European Junior Championships qualifying time, hitting 2:31.08 in the women’s 200m breast. That comfortably slid under the 2:31.08 QT, but the mark sits 3rd among all women who hit the minimum time standard during the qualification period. Malin Grosse and Magdalena Heimrath have already been faster.

Jessica Steiger won the 200m breast in 2:27.44 minutes, while fellow national record holder Marco Koch got the job done in the men’s edition of the same event, registering a time of 2:11.05. That sits well outside the top 25 worldwide so far this season.

