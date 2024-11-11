Arkansas Women Defeat Little Rock 176-111 As Delaney Harrison Shines

Arkansas vs Little Rock

November 8, 2024

Donaghey Athletic Center, UA Little Rock

SCY (25 yards)

The Arkansas women defeated the Little Rock women 176-111 in a dual meet this past weekend. Highlighting the meet was Delaney Harrison of Arkansas.

Harrison earned two individual event wins, capturing the 100 free (51.17) and 200 free (1:52.98). She also helped the team’s 200 free relay to touch first as she split a 23.01 flying start on the second leg. That relay was exhibitioned.

Also a member of that relay, Bella Cothern earned two individual wins on the day showing off her versatility. Cothern won the 100 breast in a 1:03.98 and 100 fly in a 55.64. The fifth year returned to the team this season after making the 2024 NCAA Championships in March and was 4th in the 50 free at SECs this past season as well.

Sweeping the backstroke events for Arkansas was Bara Matoskova. She won the 100 back in a 56.36, a season best. She touched in a 2:02.87 in the 200 back.

Maria Sanchez of Arkansas swept the diving events to score 18 points. She won the 1 meter in a score of a 315.83 and the 3 meter in a score of a 345.98.

The Little Rock women were highlighted by senior Jaelle Carlson who won the 50 free in a 23.39, a season best. She also finished 2nd in the 100 fly in a 56.12. Carlson holds the 100 fly school record after swimming a 54.95 in March at the CSCAA National Invite Championships.

Duru Sibik also earned a win for Little Rock, touching first in the 400 IM in a 4:49.41.