Anton McKee Breaks Icelandic, Nordic Records in 100 Breaststroke

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

Icelandic swimmer Anton McKee has made a statement this weekend during his ISL debut. McKee is representing the Toronto Titans in the 2020 ISL season.

After breaking the Icelandic and Nordic Records in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday, he’s added Icelandic and Nordic records in the 100 breaststroke on Sunday.

He held both the national and regional records previously, thanks to a 56.79 that he swam at the 2019 European Championships.

Splits Comparison:

Anton McKee Anton McKee New Icelandic/Nordic Records Old Icelandic/Nordic Records 50m 26.43 26.61 100m 29.87 30.18 Final Time 56.30 56.79

McKee, who in college at the University of Alabama in the US, was a very good 200 breaststroker and distance freestyler, not a typical combination, has really expanded his abilities across the breaststroke events.

That swim is the 6th-best performance in ISL history, behind only Adam Peaty, Ian Finnery, and Ilya Shymanovych. It also moves him ahead of Vlad Morozov for 11th-place in the all-time, all-meets rankings.

Icelandic swimmers, unlike most of the world, were never really out of the water early in the coronavirus pandemic, and were among the first countries to give their elite swimmers an opportunity to return to racing.