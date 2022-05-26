Anna Elendt Breaks German Record in 50 Breast in Barcelona

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

German breaststroker Anna Elendt has broken her own National Record in the 50 meter breaststroke on day 2 of the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, Spain.

That swim took over half-a-second off her old personal best and National Record of 30.67 that was set at the 2021 German Championships.

The 20-year old Elendt is attending the Mare Nostrum tour along with a crew of women from the University of Texas. Her record-breaking 50 breaststroke from Thursday follows a run of breakthrough performances since last summer’s Olympic Games. In other events, she has dropped from:

1:06.96 in Tokyo to 1:05.58 in the 100 meter breaststroke

2:26.89 to 2:24.63 in the 200 meter breaststroke

58.06 to 56.88 in the 100 yard breaststroke

2:06.10 to 2:04.31 in the 200 yard breaststroke

Elendt won the 50 breaststroke with her new best time ahead of South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk (30.35).

Elendt won the 100 breaststroke on Wednesday in 1:06.07 (1:05.82 in prelims) and is the #4 seed into the finals of the 200 breaststroke on Thursday after a 2:27.35 in prelims. She is scheduled to race for Germany at the upcoming World Championships in June.

She now holds the German Records in the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststrokes in long course, all of which have been set since March’s NCAA Championship meet.

Elendt is attending the meets with a crew of University of Texas Longhorn women. She isn’t the only member of that group who is performing well in Barcelona: Emma Sticklen swam 2:08.41 in the 200 fly to place 3rd. That swim is half-a-second better than her personal best time from US Trials in April, where she finished 4th.