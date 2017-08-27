Andrew’s 50 Fly WJR Ties Cielo for 7th Performance in the World in 2017

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Men’s 50m Butterfly – final

GOLD: Michael Andrew, USA, 23.22 SILVER: Andrei Minakov, RUS, 23.53 BRONZE: Kristof Milak, HUN, 23.72

Michael Andrew of USA lowered his day-old World Junior Record in the 50m fly in Sunday night’s final at World Junior Swimming Championships at IUPUI. In his three 50 fly performances over the last 24 hours, he first broke the Championship Record with 23.48 in heats on Saturday morning. He then eclipsed Evgeny Sedov’s 2014 WJR of 23.28 on Saturday night in semis with 23.27. Finally, he took another 5/100 off the mark to settle the WJR and CR at 23.22.

And with that swim, Andrew became the fifth-fastest American of all time, and tied Cesar Cielo for the 7th-fastest performance of the 2016-17 season.

Fastest Americans Ever: Men’s 50 Fly

Caeleb Dressel – 22.76 Bryan Lundquist – 22.91 Eugene Godsoe – 23.05 Ian Crocker – 23.12 Michael Andrew – 23.22 Tim Phillips – 23.25 Cullen Jones – 23.26 Matt Grevers – 23.29 Giles Smith – 23.30 Chris Brady – 23.38

Top 10 Performances in the World in 2016-17

Andrew has now earned four medals in Indy, three of which also came with World Junior Records: gold and WJR in the 50m free, gold and WJR in the 50m back, gold and WJR in the 50m fly, and bronze in the 100m breast. Andrew will swim in the final of the 50m breast on Monday evening.