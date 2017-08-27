Andrew’s 50 Fly WJR Ties Cielo for 7th Performance in the World in 2017

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Men’s 50m Butterfly – final

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew, USA, 23.22
  2. SILVER: Andrei Minakov, RUS, 23.53
  3. BRONZE: Kristof Milak, HUN, 23.72

Michael Andrew of USA lowered his day-old World Junior Record in the 50m fly in Sunday night’s final at World Junior Swimming Championships at IUPUI. In his three 50 fly performances over the last 24 hours, he first broke the Championship Record with 23.48 in heats on Saturday morning. He then eclipsed Evgeny Sedov’s 2014 WJR of 23.28 on Saturday night in semis with 23.27. Finally, he took another 5/100 off the mark to settle the WJR and CR at 23.22.

And with that swim, Andrew became the fifth-fastest American of all time, and tied Cesar Cielo for the 7th-fastest performance of the 2016-17 season.

Fastest Americans Ever: Men’s 50 Fly

  1. Caeleb Dressel – 22.76
  2. Bryan Lundquist – 22.91
  3. Eugene Godsoe – 23.05
  4. Ian Crocker – 23.12
  5. Michael Andrew – 23.22
  6. Tim Phillips – 23.25
  7. Cullen Jones – 23.26
  8. Matt Grevers – 23.29
  9. Giles Smith – 23.30
  10. Chris Brady – 23.38

Top 10 Performances in the World in 2016-17

2016-2017 LCM MEN 50 Fly

NicholasBRA
SANTOS
05/05
22.61
2Henrique
MARTINS		BRA22.7005/26
3Benjamin
PROUD		GBR22.7507/24
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA22.7607/23
5Andrii
GOVOROV		UKR22.7707/23
6Joseph
SCHOOLING		SIN22.9307/23
7Michael
ANDREW		USA23.22*WJR08/27
8Cesar
CIELO		BRA23.2205/05
9Oleg
KOSTIN		RUS23.2407/01
10Tim
PHILLIPS		USA23.2507/23
View Top 26»

Andrew has now earned four medals in Indy, three of which also came with World Junior Records: gold and WJR in the 50m free, gold and WJR in the 50m back, gold and WJR in the 50m fly, and bronze in the 100m breast. Andrew will swim in the final of the 50m breast on Monday evening.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Andrew’s 50 Fly WJR Ties Cielo for 7th Performance in the World in 2017"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
gregor

Delfina Pignatiello of Argentina has the fourth best 1500m this year as well.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 43 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »