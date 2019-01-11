Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Wilson Breaks Down Move From Texas to Georgia (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29
  1. Andrew Wilson (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.57
  2. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.61
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 1:00.76

It was a tight field stacked with some of the U.S.’s best breaststrokers, but Andrew Wilson hung on with a 1:00.57. It was a good preview for what may well be the final at the 2020 Trials, with Wilson, Nic Fink (1:00.61), Josh Prenot (1:00.76), and Kevin Cordes (1:01.28)

Wilson, who has been training with Athens Bulldogs, edged his teammate Fink by just four hundredths, with Prenot really close behind the two of them. Wilson was out first to the 50 wall, and held on against Fink and Prenot, who were charging hard.

Connor Hoppe of Cal Aquatics was 1:03.05 to take the B final.

