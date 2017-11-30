Andrew Seliskar in IM and Breast, but No 200 Fly at UGA Invite

2017 UGA FALL INVITE

Starting tomorrow, several top teams in the country will descend upon Athens for one of the fastest mid-season invites in the country.

The teams racing this weekend are Michigan, Virginia (W only), Cal, Auburn (M only), and host Georgia.

On the women’s side, the backstrokes are looking very deep, with a competitive group of freshmen from UVA (Paige Madden, Emma Seiberlich, Abby Sichter, Marcie Maguire, etc.) eager for their first suited competition. They’ll face Michigan’s Clara Smiddy, Gabby Deloof, and Arizona transfer Taylor Garcia, as well as top seed Kylie Stewart of Georgia and Cal’s Amy Bilquist.

An elite Cal freshman class on the men’s side will get initial looks at suited competition as well, and eyes will be on sprinter and the #1 recruit in the class, Ryan Hoffer.

Cal, in general, is expected to dominate on the men’s side, and interestingly enough, Andrew Seliskar is entered in both breaststrokes and both IM’s. It’s looking more and more like the 200 breast will be his day 4 event at NCAAs, rather than the 200 fly, and Cal could potentially shift him onto their medley relays doing breaststroke depending on how fast he can go this weekend. Seliskar finished 3rd in a 1:39.95 at the 2016 NCAA Champs in the 200 fly as a freshman, but was 1:40.91 as a sophomore and fell to 6th.

Seliksar’s best times in the 100 breast (51.78) and 200 breast (1:51.57) are from high school, and his 200 breast time would’ve been 3rd at NCAAs last year. His season bests are 54.85 in the 100 and 1:56.83 in the 200.

Cal star and Olympic champion Kathleen Baker won’t be racing this weekend, as she’s sick and will rest and prepare for upcoming finals. Among Cal’s stars, though, will be Abbey Weitzeil, Noemie Thomas, and Katie McLaughlin. Virginia’s Jen Marrkand and Michigan’s Miranda Tucker and Siobhan Haughey are among the other stars on the women’s side.

A great matchup on the men’s side will come in the 200 free, as sophomores Michael Jensen (Cal) and Felix Auboeck (Michigan) will do battle with the UGA Litherland brothers, Jay and Kevin, along with Auburn rising talent Zach Apple. Meanwhile, Apple and his teammate Peter Holoda are slated take on Michigan’s Paul Powers and Cal’s Justin Lynch in the sprint free.

The meet begins tomorrow morning with the first prelims session.