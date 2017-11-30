David Lambert Breaks NCAA Division II Record in 50 Yard Free

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

Oklahoma Baptist University senior David Lambert has broken the NCAA Division II record in the 50 yard freestyle. Swimming on Thursday evening at the 2017 Texas Invitational, Lambert finished in 19.17 – beating out, among others, Olympic gold medalists Matt Grevers and Joseph Schooling; and Olympic finalist Santo Condorelli.

His swim just snuck under the previous record of 19.18 that was set by Serghei Golban of Lindenwood University at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Lambert had previous stops swimming at Saint Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina, another Division II school, from 2013-2015. Before that he swam at Daytona State College – a junior college.