Ana Rodrigues Breaks Her Own 2-Week-Old Portuguese Record in 50 Breast Prelims

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entries
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 6 Prelims Heat Sheet
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE
- World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships
- European Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships
- European Championship Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021
- 2021 European Champion: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.30
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) – 29.91
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.93
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 30.12
- Imogen Clark (GBR) – 30.18
- Veera Kivirinta (FIN) – 30.34
- Lisa Angiolini (ITA) – 30.62 (X – county limit)
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 30.80
- Martina Carraro (ITA) – 30.90 (X – country limit)
- Florine Gaspard (BEL) – 30.94
- Ana Rodrigues (POR) – 31.04 (Tie)
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 31.04 (Tie)
- Anne Palmans (NED) – 31.37
- Mona McSharry (IRL) – 31.41
- Klara Thormalm (SWE) – 31.43
- Kara Hanlon (GBR) – 31.60
- Lisa Mamie (SUI) – 31.72
- Dominika Sztandera (POL) – 31.74
- Maria Drasidou (GRE) – 31.77
In this morning’s prelims of the women’s 50 breaststroke at the 2022 European Championships in Rome, Ana Rodrigues clocked a 31.04 to tie for 10th. The performance marks a new lifetime best for Rodrigues, dipping under the 31.09 she set at the Portuguese Open just 2 weeks ago. Her previous time stood as the Portuguese Record in the event, meaning yet another of Portugals national records has fallen at these European Championships.
Rodrigues’ record this morning marks the 7th event in which a Portuguese Record has been broken at this meet Here is a list of all the Portuguese Records set at the 2022 European Championships through the day 6 prelims session:
- Men’s 100 Free: Diogo Ribeiro – 48.52
- Men’s 200 Breast: Gabriel Lopes – 2:11.92
- Men’s 50 Fly: Diogo Ribeiro – 23.07
- Men’s 100 Fly: Diogo Ribeiro – 51.61
- Men’s 100 Back: Joao Costa – 53.87
- Women’s 50 Breast: Ana Rodrigues – 31.04