Joao Costa Clips Own Portuguese Record in Euros Men’s 100 Back Prelims – 53.87

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 6 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 100 BACK – HEATS

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships

(ITA) – 2022 World Championships European Championships Record: 52.11, Camille Lacourt – 2010

2020 European Champion: Robert Glinta (ROU) – 52.88

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Finishing 3rd overall this morning, Portugal’s Joao Costa broke his own Portuguese Record in the men’s 100 back at the European Championships. He clipped the record by 0.01 seconds, bringing it down from 53.88 to 53.87. The previous record was set by Costa at the 2022 Portuguese Championships, which were held in April, just 4 months ago.

Here is a split comparison between Costa’s race this morning and his previous record performance from April:

Splits Joao Costa – 2022 European Championships Prelims 2022 Portuguese National Championships – Finals 50m 26.37 26.29 100m 27.50 27.59 FINAL TIME 53.87 53.88

He swam very similar races, going out just a hair slower this time around, and coming home slightly faster.

Costa will get another shot at the record in semifinals tonight. Judging by the prelims performances, if he’s able to go under 54 seconds again tonight, he shouldn’t have an issue advancing to finals.

The swim for Costa is just the latest in a long line of Portuguese Records which have been broken at these European Championships. His record this morning marks the 6th event in which Portugal has set a new national record at this meet.