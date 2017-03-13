American Red Cross & Counsilman-Hunsaker To Provide Aquatic Management

In response to the aquatic industry’s ever-evolving challenges, including increasingly stringent health and safety regulation, certification management, compliance demands and risk management issues, the American Red Cross and Counsilman-Hunsaker have partnered to offer a robust, customizable solution for aquatic facility operators. Their newly developed Aquatic Management Program will employ a team of aquatic operations specialists, to design and implement comprehensive operational strategies and management solutions for new and existing facilities of all types and sizes to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Long recognized as the gold standard in aquatic training, innovation and thought leadership, the Red Cross has served the aquatic industry for more than a century. Counsilman-Hunsaker, whose mission is “Aquatics for Life,” began pioneering its full-circle approach from design to execution to day-to-day operations in 1970. Their new Aquatic Management Program partnership leverages the two organizations’ unquestioned expertise and capabilities to fulfill the need for a comprehensive facility risk-management package.

“We believe this is a pivotal moment for the long-term sustainability of our industry,” says Kevin Post, Counsilman-Hunsaker Principal and Director of Aquatic Operations. “For the first time, the two leading organizations in the aquatic industry are combining their wisdom, experience and capabilities to help facilities reduce risk, improve safety, achieve a higher level of training and operational practices and ensure success.”

It is the intention of the Red Cross and Counsilman-Hunsaker that through the Aquatic Management Program, aquatic facility owners will receive a superior level of assurance from a comprehensive services portfolio that includes best-practices guidance, enhanced risk protection through additional insurance coverages, mitigation and litigation strategies, and operational auditing and personnel training and management support. They hope the Aquatic Management Program will become the all-inclusive standard for customized aquatic management solutions.

The Red Cross is the largest aquatics training organization in the United States, certifying more than 300,000 lifeguards each year, nearly ten times as many than any other provider. Their rigorous certification standards are developed in concert with the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council drawn from a diverse group of subject matter experts from scientific, medical, and academic disciplines. For more information on the Scientific Advisory Council, please visit redcross.org/scientificadvisorycouncil.

“We are grateful for the input and feedback from many aquatics customers that a comprehensive risk management program would solidify their commitment to the Red Cross and our leadership in the lifeguard market. We listened, researched potential partners, and, are now excited to announce our partnership with CounsilmanHunsaker.” says Catherine Barry, Director, Product Development for the Red Cross. “As innovators and long-term // 2 champions of science-based aquatics best practices, the American Red Cross created the standards for lifesaving, water safety and swimming instruction.”

For more information, interested organizations should contact Kevin Post ([email protected] ) and download the free Aquatic Management Program self-assessment (redcross.chh2o.com).

Service will be available for the summer season.

The history of Counsilman-Hunsaker is valuable in the context and the confidence it provides. Over the past 45 years, we’ve led the industry by completing more than 1,000 national and international aquatic projects of every size and complexity. In fact, many of the innovations that are now standard in the industry were conceived by our team.

Counsilman-Hunsaker believes that people of all ages are changed for the better through aquatic experiences and that our services reach beyond just solving design, or engineering or facility operational challenges. Our mission is to create aquatic experiences that transform people and communities, which supports our mantra of “Aquatics for Life”. And when we say “Aquatics for Life” we’re talking about the lives of humans we serve through every decision from conception, to the detail of daily operations. By focusing and serving the human experience, our full circle approach to everything we do allows us to be your guide every step of the way from facility audits, to program and design, thru facility creation and day to day operations.

Along the way, we’ve developed an international reputation for innovation and integrity, as people who are passionate about what they do and who do it exceptionally well. Today, our firm consists of an integrated team of designers, engineers and operational specialists with incomparable aquatic industry experience.

COUNSILMAN-HUNSAKER LINKS

SIGN UP FOR COUNSILMAN-HUNSKAER’S NEWSLETTER

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

CHECK OUT OUR AQUATIC INDUSTRY BLOG: HYDROLOGICBLOG.COM

CHECK OUT COUNSILMAN-HUNSAKER ONLINE: CHH2O.COM

WE DO MORE THAN COMPETITIVE POOLS: SEE OUR PAST PROJECTS HERE

Courtesy of Counsilman/Hunsaker & Associates, a SwimSwam ad partner.