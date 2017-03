Dios, PATRIA, Notre Dame

Darian Townsend Announces Retirement From Competitive Swimming After a decorated 20+ year career in competitive swimming, including three Olympic appearances, an Olympic Gold Medal, and numerous world records, Darian Townsend has officially announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

Michigan Men and Women get ready for NCAA’s (Hype Video) The University of Michigan Swimming and Diving Programs, coming off strong performances at the Big Ten Championships, are looking for big things at the NCAA championships

Paraguay Set To Host World Championship Trials Later this month Paraguay is set to host their second FINA approved event to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which is scheduled for July of 2017.

CWAC Girls Break 9-10 200 Free Relay NAG at Illinois Age Group Champs At the 2017 Illinois Age Group Championships this weekend, the team from the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) broke the…

Stewart Breaks Dagny Knutson Meet Record to Close Iowa City Sectionals 2017 Iowa City Spring Sectionals University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa March 9-12, 2017 Championship Central Live Results The Fort…

Molacek Sets Four Meet Records in Missouri Jacob Molacek caps off the 2017 Region VII Spring Sectionals with a 42.38 in the 100 freestyle.