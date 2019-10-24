Amalie Fackenthal Goes Lifetime Best in 100 Back, Hits #3 Time in Country

STANFORD V. WASHINGTON STATE

October 23, 2019

Stanford, CA

SCY

Live results

SCORES Stanford 165, Washington State 86 Stanford began exhibitioning some swimmers at event #10 200 back.



One of the highlights of the meet for Stanford’s win over Washington State was a huge best time for sophomore Amalie Fackenthal in the 100 back.

Coming into the Stanford team last year as a sprint freestyler and butterflier, Fackenthal was 54.42 in the 100 back in high school, not quite on the same level as her free and fly. Nonetheless, she won the 100 back tonight with a time of 52.83, splitting 25.55/27.28 and moving her to the #3 time in the country this season. Stanford has two NCAA scoring-level backstrokers on the roster in Erin Voss and Lucie Nordmann, but it’ll be interesting if Fackenthal is finding new speed in the backstroke going forward.

Five key parts of Stanford’s roster did not race tonight: sophomores Nordmann, Morgan Tankersley, and Allie Raab, and juniors Lauren Pitzer and Brooke Forde.

Fackenthal was also 22.19 anchoring Stanford’s A 200 medley relay (1:41.52), which just out-touched their B relay (1:41.52). Katie Drabot split 28.65 breast on the A relay, showcasing her versatility, before diving in to win the 200 fly (1:56.79), 100 free (50.45), and then the 100 fly (53.64).

Junior Katie Glavinovich scorched the field with a 4:12.87 in the 400 IM, the #3 time in the country right now. That’s her fourth-best performance, ever, in the event, and not far from her lifetime best of 4:09.26.

Freshman Alexandra Crisera shaved five seconds off of her old best in the 500 free (4:51.32) to take second behind teammate Voss (4:49.93). Crisera also touched second in the 100 back but had a soft touch and the time wasn’t accurately recorded.

Seniors Allie Szekely and Megan Byrnes scored a win each, with Szekely taking the 200 back (1:58.08) and Byrnes the 1000 free (9:58.22).

Washington State was led by senior Ryan Falk and sophomore Lauren Burckel. Falk was second in the 1000 free (10:17.09) and third in the 500 free (4:57.74). Burckel was a factor in the 200 breast, keeping pace with Stanford’s Grace Zhao and Hannah Kukurugya. Zhao pulled out the win at 2:16.07, with Burckel close behind (2:16.91) and Kukurugya in third (2:17.54).

In the meet-ending 200 free relay, Stanford’s A and B went 1-2, with Fackenthal (22.34), Anya Goeders (22.60), and Crisera (22.79) hitting the field’s best splits. Goeders had earlier won the 50 free (23.09).