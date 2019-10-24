Morgan Shinault Verbally Commits to Swim for the University of Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Shinault, a current senior at Durant High School in Plant City, Florida, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Cincinnati. Shinault will graduate from high school in May 2020 and join University of Cincinnati’s class of 2024.

During Shinault’s junior year of high school, she had to have major back surgery to repair a herniated disc, which kept her from swimming for a few months.

Despite this hardship, Shinault was recruited to the University of Cincinnati where she will be able to achieve her dreams as a college swimmer, “Morgan has worked hard and persevered to fulfill her dream to swim in college,” her parents Brian and Theresa Shinault said via email.

““I chose Cincinnati because it was the right combination of academics and athletics, and when I stepped on campus it felt like home! I’m super excited to be a baby bearcat!!!!♥️🐾”

This year at the AAC Championships, Cincinnati’s women’s team placed 2nd and multiple school records fell to the Bearcats.

With her current best times, Shinault would have had multiple finals appearances at the AAC. Most notably, she would have placed 7th in the 200 butterfly (2:02.33) and 10th in the 200 backstroke (2:00.11).

Shinault will begin her swimming career at the University of Cincinnati beginning fall 2020.

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle (54.14)

200 freestyle (1:55.09)

100 backstroke (56.43)

200 backstroke (2:00.11)

100 butterfly (57.19)

200 butterfly (2:02.33)

200 IM (2:05.47)

400 IM (4:26.74)

