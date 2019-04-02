Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials are about to get underway from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Wednesday, and we’ve got you covered with all of the links you’ll need to follow along.

It looks like all sessions will be available via live stream. CBC.ca will have all of the finals sessions available here, while RecTecTV.ca will have both prelims and finals. Prelims will begin at 9:30 am and finals at 6:00 pm Eastern.

You can follow along with live results here, and we’ll also be live recapping each session here on SwimSwam.

FULL MEET SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

  • 100 back (Para)
  • 100 back
  • 200 breast
  • 50 fly
  • Women’s 1500 free
  • Men’s 800 free

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

  • 100 free (Para)
  • 100 free
  • 100 breast
  • 400 IM
  • 50 back
  • 50 back (Para)

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

  • 50 fly (Para)
  • 100 fly (Para)
  • 200 back
  • 100 fly
  • 400 free
  • 400 free (Para)

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

  • 200 free (Para)
  • 200 free
  • 200 fly
  • 50 breast
  • 50 breast (Para)
  • 100 breast (Para)

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

  • 150 IM (Para)
  • 200 IM (Para)
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 50 free (Para)
  • Women’s 800 free
  • Men’s 1500 free

You can read about some of the notable entries for the meet here, and some of the key storylines to watch here.

QUALIFICATION

The meet will act as a qualifier for all of the major international meets this summer, including the World Championships in Gwangju. In order to assure a spot on that team, a swimmer must place in the top-2 in an Olympic event and be under the FINA ‘A’ standard, or place top-4 in the 100 and 200 freestyle and be under the ‘B’ standard.

You can find full World Championship qualifying info here.

To check out the qualifying procedures for the other international meets this year, click here.

