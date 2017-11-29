All the Links You Need for the 2017 Tennessee Invite

2017 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 30th – Saturday, December 2nd

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Prelims 10 am CT / Finals 5 pm CT

The University of Tennessee Volunteers will host six teams at the 2017 Tennessee Invitational starting off the morning of Thursday, November 30th at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Prelims begin at 10:00 a.m. ET every morning, with finals at 6 p.m.

The teams competing in the meet are below (both men and women unless otherwise stated):

Denver

Duke

Carson-Newman

Marshall (women’s only)

North Carolina

Penn

Tennessee

Of the competing teams, the Tennessee (7) and North Carolina (21) women and the Tennessee (15) and North Carolina (22) men are ranked in the CSCAA NCAA Division I Rankings.

The schedule is below:

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday’s Events

200 yard freestyle relay

500 yard freestyle

200 yard individual medley

50 yard freestyle

Women’s 1-meter diving

Mens 3-meter diving

400-yard medley relay

Friday’s Events

200 yard medley relay

400 yard individual medley

100 yard butterfly

200 yard freestyle

100 yard breaststroke

100 yard backstroke

Men’s 1-meter diving

Women’s 3-meter diving

800 yard freestyle relay

Saturday’s Events

1650 yard freestyle

200 yard backstroke

100 yard freestyle

200 yard breaststroke

200 yard butterfly

Men’s and Women’s Platform

400 yard freestyle relay