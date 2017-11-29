All the Links You Need for the 2017 Tennessee Invite

2017 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL
- Thursday, November 30th – Saturday, December 2nd
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Prelims 10 am CT / Finals 5 pm CT
- Championships Central
- Live Results (Not updated yet at 6:30 ET, 11/29/17)
- Diving Results
The University of Tennessee Volunteers will host six teams at the 2017 Tennessee Invitational starting off the morning of Thursday, November 30th at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Prelims begin at 10:00 a.m. ET every morning, with finals at 6 p.m.
The teams competing in the meet are below (both men and women unless otherwise stated):
- Denver
- Duke
- Carson-Newman
- Marshall (women’s only)
- North Carolina
- Penn
- Tennessee
Of the competing teams, the Tennessee (7) and North Carolina (21) women and the Tennessee (15) and North Carolina (22) men are ranked in the CSCAA NCAA Division I Rankings.
The schedule is below:
ORDER OF EVENTS
Thursday’s Events
200 yard freestyle relay
500 yard freestyle
200 yard individual medley
50 yard freestyle
Women’s 1-meter diving
Mens 3-meter diving
400-yard medley relay
Friday’s Events
200 yard medley relay
400 yard individual medley
100 yard butterfly
200 yard freestyle
100 yard breaststroke
100 yard backstroke
Men’s 1-meter diving
Women’s 3-meter diving
800 yard freestyle relay
Saturday’s Events
1650 yard freestyle
200 yard backstroke
100 yard freestyle
200 yard breaststroke
200 yard butterfly
Men’s and Women’s Platform
400 yard freestyle relay
Go Tennessee!
What about the Texas invite?