Alexei Sancov Rips Moldovan 200 Free Record at Euro Jrs – 1:48.5

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the semifinals of the boys’ 200 free at the 2017 European Jr Championships in Netanya, Israel, Alexei Sancov broke the Moldovan national record with a 1:48.52. The previous record was also his, a 1:48.54 that earned him the silver medal at last year’s European Jr Championships. Tonight, he took two hundredths of a second off of that record.

With his 1:48.52, Sancov won his semifinal heat, and qualifies first going into tomorrow night’s final in Netanya. He’s ahead of 2nd place Nandor Nemeth of Hungary (1:48.61) and Israel’s Denis Loktev (1:48.94) after semis.

Sancov is a rising senior at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, California. As a junior this spring, he won the 200 free CIF State title in 1:34.25 and lead off Northgate’s 400 free relay in 43.46– both times broke meet records. Sancov was also 1:33.93 in the 200 free at the CIF North Coast Section Championships, staking his claim as one of the best 200y freestylers in U.S. high school history.

For context, his 1:48.52 would rank 10th all-time on the U.S. 17-18 lists, right between what Trey Freeman and Patrick Callan went Wednesday in Indianapolis at U.S. Worlds Trials.