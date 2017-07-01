Alexei Sancov Rips Moldovan 200 Free Record at Euro Jrs – 1:48.5

  July 01st, 2017

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the semifinals of the boys’ 200 free at the 2017 European Jr Championships in Netanya, Israel, Alexei Sancov broke the Moldovan national record with a 1:48.52. The previous record was also his, a 1:48.54 that earned him the silver medal at last year’s European Jr Championships. Tonight, he took two hundredths of a second off of that record.

With his 1:48.52, Sancov won his semifinal heat, and qualifies first going into tomorrow night’s final in Netanya. He’s ahead of 2nd place Nandor Nemeth of Hungary (1:48.61) and Israel’s Denis Loktev (1:48.94) after semis.

Sancov is a rising senior at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, California. As a junior this spring, he won the 200 free CIF State title in 1:34.25 and lead off Northgate’s 400 free relay in 43.46– both times broke meet records. Sancov was also 1:33.93 in the 200 free at the CIF North Coast Section Championships, staking his claim as one of the best 200y freestylers in U.S. high school history.

For context, his 1:48.52 would rank 10th all-time on the U.S. 17-18 lists, right between what Trey Freeman and Patrick Callan went Wednesday in Indianapolis at U.S. Worlds Trials.

Bfunk

Why is the picture of Michael Andrew then??

22 hours 19 minutes ago
Karl Ortegon

Because I wasn’t thinking straight 🙂 It’s been fixed!

22 hours 31 seconds ago
swimmer

Nandor Nemeth went 1:48.61 and there are other three other guys who went 1:48.9-1:49.0.

21 hours 52 minutes ago
Boknows34

He just went 1.47.00 in the final for a new WJR.

32 minutes 16 seconds ago
