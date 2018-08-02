Alexandra Crisera Breaks Down 200 Back JR Title (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

Jr World: 2:06.43, Regan Smith (USA), 2018

Meet: 2:09.04, Kylie Stewart, 2013

After lowering her PB in prelims, Alexandra Crisera of Beach Cities Swimming took off another six tenths down to 2:12.52 to win the women’s 200 back title, using the fastest third 50 in the field (33.48) to establish a full second lead at the 150 wall before closing well in 33.93.

Mara Newman of Lake Oswego also set a best in prelims at 2:14.59, and chopped nearly a second and a half of tonight for 2nd in 2:13.21, narrowly edging out Kylee Alons (2:13.54) of FAST and Lauren Poole (2:13.59) of NBAC. For Alons, it was her second best time of the day, dipping under 2:14 after a 2:14.05 in prelims.