Race Videos from Day 2 Finals at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 200 Back – A Final
- Alexandra Crisera, CITI, 2:12.52
- Mara Newman, LOSC, 2:13.21
- Kylee Alons, FAST, 2:13.54
Men’s 200 Back – A Final
- Ethan Harder, BAC, 1:59.07
- Carson Foster, RAYS, 1:59.74
- Will Grant, HEAT, 1:59.95
Women’s 100 Free – A Final
- Christiana Regenauer, COND, 55.59
- Samantha Pearson, BREA, 55.65
- Amalie Fackenthal, DART, 56.36
Men’s 100 Free – A Final
- Andrei Minakov, TERA, 49.06
- Alexei Sancov, TERA, 49.58
- Matthew Willenbring, UN, 50.57
Women’s 400 IM – A Final
- Claire Tuggle, CLOV, 4:44.91
- Isabel Gormley, AGUA, 4:45.06
- Grace Sheble, NOVA, 4:46.97
Men’s 400 IM – A Final
- Jason Louser, LIAC, 4:18.59
- Jake Foster, RAYS, 4:20.20
- Kevin Vargas, RMDA, 4:20.31
Women’s 400 Free Relay – Fastest heat
- Brea Aquatics, 3:47.43
- SwimMac Carolina, 3:48.03
- North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 3:49.25
Men’s 400 Free Relay – Fastest heat
- Terrapins, 3:24.48
- Mason Manta Rays, 3:25.55
- SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.69
