Race Videos from Day 2 Finals at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 200 Back – A Final

  1. Alexandra Crisera, CITI, 2:12.52
  2. Mara Newman, LOSC, 2:13.21
  3. Kylee Alons, FAST, 2:13.54

Men’s 200 Back – A Final

  1. Ethan Harder, BAC, 1:59.07
  2. Carson Foster, RAYS, 1:59.74
  3. Will Grant, HEAT, 1:59.95

Women’s 100 Free – A Final

  1. Christiana Regenauer, COND, 55.59
  2. Samantha Pearson, BREA, 55.65
  3. Amalie Fackenthal, DART, 56.36

Men’s 100 Free – A Final

  1. Andrei Minakov, TERA, 49.06
  2. Alexei Sancov, TERA, 49.58
  3. Matthew Willenbring, UN, 50.57

Women’s 400 IM – A Final

  1. Claire Tuggle, CLOV, 4:44.91
  2. Isabel Gormley, AGUA, 4:45.06
  3. Grace Sheble, NOVA, 4:46.97

Men’s 400 IM – A Final

  1. Jason Louser, LIAC, 4:18.59
  2. Jake Foster, RAYS, 4:20.20
  3. Kevin Vargas, RMDA, 4:20.31

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Fastest heat

  1. Brea Aquatics, 3:47.43
  2. SwimMac Carolina, 3:48.03
  3. North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 3:49.25

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Fastest heat

  1. Terrapins, 3:24.48
  2. Mason Manta Rays, 3:25.55
  3. SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.69

 

