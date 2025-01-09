Air Force’s Tom Leggett Earns ACWPC All-America Honors

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force sophomore utility Tom Leggett earned 2024 All-America honors by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC). Leggett earned third team honors.

The ACWPC All-America award is a prestigious honor that recognizes athletes nationally and throughout all collegiate divisions. This award is presented to water polo athletes who exhibit immense talent in the pool, provide leadership, and have helped build and advance the sport. Recipients are selected by ACWPC member coaches.

Leggett had a historic sophomore season, leading the nation in goals scored, with 143, and points with 183. Both totals are also school single-season records.

This is Leggett’s second ACWPC All-America honor, as he earned honorable mention as a freshman. The Santa Barbara, Calif., native is also a two-time first-team All-West Coast Conference honoree.